Sheriff’s Log

Connect on Linked in

March 14

3100 block Old Hwy 395 Burglary (vehicle)

March 16

500 block Ammunition Rd. Battery:spouse/exspouse/date/etc.

2000 block Mil Sorpresas Dr. Burglary (residential)

March 17

300 block Aviation Rd. Arrest: Violate protect order with firearm

March 18

400 block Ammunition Rd. Arrest: Possess marijuana 28.5 grams or less, under 18 years of age

1800 block Gum Tree Ln. Simple battery

March 19

40700 block Daily Rd. Burglary (commercial)

Mission @ Camino del Rey Arrest: Drunk in public

3900 block Reche Rd. 5150/Mental disorder

2000 block Tecalote Dr. Grand theft from motor vehicle

March 20

1100 block S. Mission Rd. Arrest: Possess stolen vehicle; other agency vehicle theft recovery; possess burglary tools; possess with intent to use vehicle master key

900 block E. Mission Rd. Burglary (residential)

2500 block Knotwood Way Contempt of court order; violate protect order

200 block E. College Domestic violence incident

2300 block Rainbow Valley Blvd. Burglary (vehicle)

400 block Ammunition Rd. Vandalism ($400 or less damage)

March 21

DeLuz Rd. Assault with a deadly weapon not a firearm

800 block S. Main Ave. Other agency vehicle theft recovery

3400 block Lake Shore Ave. Misc. incidents

300 block E. Alvarado Found narcotic; narcotic seizure

2700 block Secret Lake Ln. Get credit/etc., other’s ID

1600 block Calavo Rd. Arrest: Contempt of court: violate protective order

1100 block S. Main Ave. Arrest: Possess controlled substance paraphernalia

March 22

3000 block Alta Vista Dr. Get credit/etc other’s ID

5000 block Minnesota St. Arrest: Use/under influence of controlled substance

200 block Mission Rd. Arrest: Assault with deadly weapon not firearm on a police officer/firefighter; willful cruelty to child without injury or death; obstruct/resist executive officer w/minor injury; evade peace officer with wanton disregard for safety; felony bench warrant

800 block S. Main Ave. Arrest: Robbery

1100 block S. Mission Rd. (1) Arrest: Possess narcotic controlled substance; possess controlled substance

1100 block S. Mission Rd. (2) Arrest: Possess narcotic controlled substance; possess controlled substance

2500 block Rainbow Glen (1) Arrest: Possess controlled substance paraphernalia

2500 block Rainbow Glen (2) Arrest: Felony bench warrant

1700 block E. Alvarado St. Arrest: Possess controlled substance paraphernalia

2500 block Rainbow Glen Arrest: Narcotic controlled substance

1000 block Gomez Creek Burglary (residential)

900 block S. Main Ave. Arrest: Robbery; drunk in public

1600 block Calavo Rd. Arrest: Stalking – temporary restraining order; contempt of court; violate protective order

March 23

2400 block S. Stage Coach Ln. Burglary (commercial)

1100 block S. Mission Rd. Arrest: Possess controlled substance paraphernalia

5400 block Villas Burglary (vehicle)

2500 block Los Alisos South Vandalism ($400 or more damage)

Gomez Creek Rd. east of Jeremy Way Other agency vehicle theft recovery

300 block N. Main Ave. Insufficient funds: checks/drafts

200 block E. Fallbrook St. Petty theft (from vehicle)

800 N. Vine St. Death (coroner’s case)

300 block N. Mission Rd. Found property

700 block S. Main Ave. 5150/Mental disorder

March 24

100 block S. Main Ave. Vandalism ($400 or more damage)

200 block W. Clemmens Arrest: Willful cruelty to child

1200 block S. Mission Rd. (1) Arrest: Possess controlled substance paraphernalia; possess narcotic controlled substance; possess controlled narcotic; addict possess/purchase/use/etc. tear gas; probation violation: rearrest/revoke probation

1200 block S. Mission Rd. (2) Arrest: Possess controlled substance paraphernalia; tamper with vehicle

1100 block Alturas Rd. Arrest: Possess controlled substance

March 25

400 block N. Vine St. Arrest: Battery spouse/exspouse/date/etc.

1400 block Alturas Rd. Obtain money by fraud: cards (over $400)

1000 block Emelita St. Arrest: Spousal/cohabitant abuse with minor injury; violate court order to prevent domestic violence with physical injury

1100 block De Luz Rd. Simple battery

March 26

200 block N. Wisconsin Ave. Arrest: Violate domestic relations court order; possess controlled substance; possess controlled substance paraphernalia

200 block Ellis Ln. Arrest: Drunk in public