Sheriff’s Log

Address Date Descriptions

200 block Pankey Rd.,Fallbrook, CA 92028 November 21 Vehicle burglary; get credit/etc. other’s ID; commercial burglary

1000 block S. Mission Rd.,Fallbrook, CA 92028 November 24 Petty theft

Mission Rd. @ Olive Hill Rd.,Fallbrook, CA 92028 November 24 Arrest: Use/under influence of controlled substance

800 block S. Main Ave.,Fallbrook, CA 92028 November 25 Arrest: Misdemeanor bench warrant

1700 block Via De Lago,Fallbrook, CA 92028 November 25 Miscellaneous incidents

1400 block Alturas Rd.,Fallbrook, CA 92028 November 26 5150/Mental disorder

E. Alvarado St. @ N. Main Ave.,Fallbrook, CA 92028 November 26 Arrest: Drunk in public

1100 block E. Mission Rd.,Fallbrook, CA 92028 November 26 Vandalism

1100 block S. Mission Rd.,Fallbrook, CA 92028 November 27 Other agency located adult/juvenile

5500 block Mission Rd.,Fallbrook, CA 92028 November 27 Petty theft

500 block Ammunition Rd.,Fallbrook, CA 92028 November 27 Arrest: Spousal/cohabitant abuse with minor injury

700 block Old Bridge Rd.,Fallbrook, CA 92028 November 27 Child abuse incident

200 block Calle De La Paloma,Fallbrook, CA 92028 November 27 Petty theft

100 block S. Main Ave.,Fallbrook, CA 92028 November 27 Vandalism

41000 block De Luz Rd.,Fallbrook, CA 92028 November 27 Battery with serious bodily injury

300 block W. Clemmens Ln.,Fallbrook, CA 92028 November 27 Vehicle burglary

5000 block Fifth St.,Fallbrook, CA 92028 November 28 Missing juvenile/runaway

300 block E. Alvarado St.,Fallbrook, CA 92028 November 28 Found property

31900 block Del Cielo Este,Fallbrook, CA 92028 November 29 Stolen vehicle

1400 block S. Mission Rd.,Fallbrook, CA 92028 November 29 Driving while license suspended or revoked: other reasons

31000 block S. Old Hwy 395,Fallbrook, CA 92028 November 29 Arrest: Violate domestic relations court order

200 block N. Pico Ave.,Fallbrook, CA 92028 November 29 Child abuse incident

7100 block Camino Del Rey,Fallbrook, CA 92028 November 29 Arrest: Felony, violate parole

7100 block Camino Del Rey,Fallbrook, CA 92028 November 29 Arrest: Misdemeanor bench warrant

N. Old Hwy 395 @ Mission Rd.,Fallbrook, CA 92028 November 30 Miscellaneous reports

2200 block Gum Tree Ln.,Fallbrook, CA 92028 November 30 Arrest: Felony, manufacture controlled substance; manufacture/sale/possess/etc. Nunchaku; possess controlled substance paraphernalia

2200 block Gum Tree Ln.,Fallbrook, CA 92028 November 30 Arrest: Felony bench warrant

Select Way @ Jubilee Dr.,Fallbrook, CA 92028 November 30 Miscellaneous reports

6000 block Rainbow Heights Rd.,Fallbrook, CA 92028 November 30 Arrest: Felony, evade peace officer with wanton disregard for safety; obstruct/resist peace officer/EMT; willfully harm peace officer’s horse/dog without serious injury; drive while license suspended/revoked with prior DUI conviction; post release community supervision violation

5500 block Eighth St.,Fallbrook, CA 92028 November 30 Miscellaneous incidents

1200 block Hill Ln.,Fallbrook, CA 92028 November 30 5150/Mental disorder

1500 block Rainbow Valley Blvd.,Fallbrook, CA 92028 November 30 Arrest: Felony, contempt of court: disobey court order; probation violation: rearrest/revoke

600 block Minnesota St.,Fallbrook, CA 92028 November 30 Arrest: Felony bench warrant

500 block Stewart Canyon Rd.,Fallbrook, CA 92028 December 1 Possess controlled substance

1700 block Pala Lake Dr.,Fallbrook, CA 92028 December 2 Stolen vehicle/possess stolen vehicle/vessel

3100 block S. Old Hwy 395,Fallbrook, CA 92028 December 3 Arrest: Felony, evade peace officer with wanton disregard for safety; obstruct/resist peace officer/EMT; willfully harm peace officer’s horse/dog without serious injury