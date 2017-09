Sheriff’s Log, September 14, 2017

400 block Hillcrest Ln., Fallbrook, CA 92018

September 9

Arrest: Felony, manufacture controlled substance; willful cruelty to child without injury or death; possess/purchase for sale narcotic controlled substance; possess narcotic controlled substance; convicted person possess/own/etc. firearm; manufacture/sale/possess/etc. metal knuckles; manufacture/sale/possess/etc. nunchaku; manufacture/sale/possess/etc. leaded cane/billy/etc.; cultivate marijuana 6+ plants; possess marijuana for sale; probation violation: rearrest/revoke