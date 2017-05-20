75-year-old crossing guard Morelos to put away stop sign for good June 2

Motorists and pedestrians who travel through the intersection of South Mission Road and Fallbrook Street during morning commute or mid-afternoon have seen her – rain or shine – for the past 16 years. After June 2, the last day of classes at Fallbrook Street Elementary School before summer break, the friendly little gray-haired lady with the stop sign will be gone.

Frances Morelos, a five-foot tall bundle of spunk and compassion, is ready to call it a career at age 75. She has worked for the Fallbrook Union Elementary School District for 30 years as a playground supervisor and, since 2001, also as a crossing guard.

“I like to work with the kids but, you know, I’m getting tired,” said Morelos on a rainy morning last week while standing at her post on the northeast corner of South Mission and Fallbrook Street.

Morelos’ head appears to be on a swivel as she is constantly looking to see if children are approaching and if drivers are paying attention. She takes her job seriously and has no use for reckless motorists.

“It’s very scary because some people see the red light, and they don’t care,” said Morelos. “Always in the morning I say, ‘God, I’m here, forget what I did bad, take care of me.’ I don’t want to see myself or my students in the street.”

Morelos isn’t afraid to give a glare of disapproval to people that run red lights.

“I think they’re dopers, drunks or something,” said Morelos. “They say bad things, like the F word or something, and I just ignore them. I say, ‘Hey God, take care of them.'”

Morelos never lets a bad apple spoil her day. Instead, she spreads joy by constantly offering words of encouragement to the kids and families she ushers across the street, and to drivers with a wave hello and a smile.

“Frances has provided a sense of safety and a friendly welcome to the day and a friendly goodbye to the day for many years,” said Fallbrook Street School principal Stephenie Blinco-Martinez. “Not only are our students connected with her in a positive way, but so are many of our community members.”

Blinco-Martinez added that Frances, affectionately called Panchita by kids and adults alike, will be missed.

“People are going to be sad not seeing her on that corner, and whoever takes that spot has big shoes to fill,” said Blinco-Martinez.

Longtime Fallbrook resident Sarah Peterson, a frequent traveler through the busy intersection, will be among those trying to adjust to life without seeing Morelos. Peterson is thankful that after many years, she finally decided to stop and introduce herself to Morelos.

“I do a lot of errands each day, and it just hit me recently that, wow, this woman’s been here forever and I always see her smiling and waving and just being so sweet to everyone,” said Peterson. “I needed to make her acquaintance because she just makes my day.”

Peterson presented Morelos with some flowers upon meeting her.

“I told her, ‘I just have to know you,'” said Peterson. “I said to her, ‘If Fallbrook is the Friendly Village, then you’re its face.’ Whether she knows you or not, she always has a big smile. She’s just a cute little gal that radiates happiness and goodness.”

“Oh, those flowers were so beautiful, and I didn’t even know the nice lady,” said Morelos of the surprise encounter with Peterson.

Morelos, a widow and mother of eight, has remained upbeat despite family tragedies. Her husband was murdered in Mexico in 1975 and one of her sons was killed in a traffic accident in 1986.

“They killed him over a piece of land,” said Morelos of her husband’s death. “He went to visit his mom and he was moving a fence that someone put on her property. They shot him.”

Morelos’ ill-fated son was only 17 when he died.

“He was riding his bike home from work in Vista and a semi-truck ran over him,” said Morelos. “Like I say, he’s with God. He’s in a good spot.”

Morelos laughs about the fact her oldest son beat her to retirement.

“My son Val retired in December from working at the hospital on the base (Camp Pendleton) at age 55,” said Morelos. “He worked there for 30-something years. I called him this morning and left him a message, saying, ‘You lazy boy, just because you’re retired you’re sleeping late.’”

Morelos is a native of McAllen, Texas, and all seven of her siblings live there. Paying a visit to Texas is one thing that Morelos plans to do in retirement. That, and one other thing.

“Stay home and cook what I like so I can get fat,” said Morelos of her immediate retirement plans.

Morelos, a longtime parishioner of St. Peter the Apostle, said living life is simple.

“All we have to do is be nice with people,” said Morelos. “You know, take care of your family. Try to be good, friendly.”

Words to live by.