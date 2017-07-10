Brush fire temporarily closes SB I 15

RAINBOW – Firefighters are working to extinguish a roughly one-acre brush fire alongside Interstate 15, near Rainbow Valley Boulevard in the far northern reaches of San Diego County, according to Cal Fire. There are no reports of structural threats.

Two southbound lanes of the freeway were closed in the area due to the blaze, Caltrans reports. The fire started just before 1 p.m. on the west side of 15 and was burning eastward. Lanes 1 and 2 southbound were reopened at 1:53 p.m. but not before several cars had turned to go the wrong way to exit the freeway.

A non-injury accident was reported at 1:46 p.m. A big rig and a black Toyota Corolla were involved on the on ramp from Rainbow Valley Blvd.