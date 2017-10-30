Improved Park & Ride Lot at SR 76 and Old Highway 395 to reopen Nov. 1

FALLBROOK – The newly-improved Park & Ride lot, located just north of SR 76, will have nearly double the parking capacity and new amenities including electric vehicle charging stations when it reopens Nov. 1.

After Nov. 3, the temporary Park & Ride, located just south of SR 76, will be closed. Bus services for NCTD Breeze Route 389 and RTA Route 202 will return to the improved Park & Ride location and service to the temporary lot will be discontinued.

The Park & Ride improvements are part of the SR 76 East Segment Project – the last in a series of transportation improvements in the corridor, funded in part by the TransNet regional half-cent sales tax.