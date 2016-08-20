Three arrests of Fallbrook residents made in Menifee kidnapping; two suspects still at large

MENIFEE − Three people have been arrested for their involvement in the kidnapping of a Menifee woman and two additional suspects remain at large, the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department said on August 20.

The investigation, which was a multi-agency effort led by the Menifee Police Department Special Enforcement Team, began Aug. 9 when the victim was reportedly taken from her residence in the 27000 block of Holland Road in Menifee.

Two suspects armed with handguns, identified as 32-year-old Jesse Aaron and 31-year-old Nathan Lopez of Fallbrook, forced the victim to obtain money to repay a debt to them and to secure her release, according to Sgt. Sam Morovich of the RCSD.

As the investigation unfolded, a Murrieta Police Department patrolman conducted a routine traffic stop near the intersection of Antelope Road and Keller Road in Murrieta and detained Aaron and the victim in a car, Morovich said.

The victim was freed and Aaron was released to the Menifee Police Department Special Enforcement Team. He was later booked at the Southwest Detention Center on suspicion of kidnapping and false imprisonment, Morovich said.

Aaron is being held on a $145,000 bond. His next court appearance is Tuesday at the Murrieta Southwest Justice Center, according to online Riverside County inmate records. Lopez remains at large.

Two additional arrests were made in the case Thursday in Fallbrook with the assistance of the San Diego County Sheriff’s Fallbrook station and a Drug Enforcement Agency Narcotics Task Force, according to Morovich.

Authorities served a search warrant at a home in the 1200 block of Juliette Place in which they recovered an illegal firearm and ammunition, 15 ounces of methamphetamine, and items associated with drug sales, Morovich said.

During the warrant search, 31-year-old Jedediah Shaw of Fallbrook fled the location on foot but was apprehended in a nearby backyard by San Diego sheriff’s deputies.

Shaw and 27-year-old Kelly Crossmen were arrested as a result of the search warrant and for their alleged connection to the kidnapping but authorities didn’t immediately disclose how the pair was involved.

Shaw and Crossmen also were booked at the Southwest Detention Center on suspicion of kidnapping and drug sales, Morovich said.

Shaw is being held on a $250,000 bond, according to online Riverside County inmate records. Records for Crossmen were not available.

One more woman associated with the kidnapping and remains at large, according to Morovich. She’s been identified as 31-year-old Jacqueline Smith-Perez of Menifee.

The Riverside County District Attorney’s Office has issued arrest warrants for Lopez and Smith-Perez, Morovich said.

If Lopez or Smith-Perez are sighted, people are asked to immediately call 911, but are advised to not make an attempt to apprehend either person.

Any other information involving this case can be forwarded to the Menifee Police Department at (951) 210-1000, or by email at [email protected] .