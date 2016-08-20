Three arrests of Fallbrook residents made in Menifee kidnapping; two suspects still at large

MENIFEE − Three people have been arrested for their involvement in the kidnapping of a Menifee woman and two additional suspects remain at large, the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department said on August 20.
The investigation, which was a multi-agency effort led by the Menifee Police Department Special Enforcement Team, began Aug. 9 when the victim was reportedly taken from her residence in the 27000 block of Holland Road in Menifee.
Two suspects armed with handguns, identified as 32-year-old Jesse Aaron and 31-year-old Nathan Lopez of Fallbrook, forced the victim to obtain money to repay a debt to them and to secure her release, according to Sgt. Sam Morovich of the RCSD.
As the investigation unfolded, a Murrieta Police Department patrolman conducted a routine traffic stop near the intersection of Antelope Road and Keller Road in Murrieta and detained Aaron and the victim in a car, Morovich said.
The victim was freed and Aaron was released to the Menifee Police Department Special Enforcement Team. He was later booked at the Southwest Detention Center on suspicion of kidnapping and false imprisonment, Morovich said.
Aaron is being held on a $145,000 bond. His next court appearance is Tuesday at the Murrieta Southwest Justice Center, according to online Riverside County inmate records. Lopez remains at large.
Two additional arrests were made in the case Thursday in Fallbrook with the assistance of the San Diego County Sheriff’s Fallbrook station and a Drug Enforcement Agency Narcotics Task Force, according to Morovich.
Authorities served a search warrant at a home in the 1200 block of Juliette Place in which they recovered an illegal firearm and ammunition, 15 ounces of methamphetamine, and items associated with drug sales, Morovich said.
During the warrant search, 31-year-old Jedediah Shaw of Fallbrook fled the location on foot but was apprehended in a nearby backyard by San Diego sheriff’s deputies.
Shaw and 27-year-old Kelly Crossmen were arrested as a result of the search warrant and for their alleged connection to the kidnapping but authorities didn’t immediately disclose how the pair was involved.
Shaw and Crossmen also were booked at the Southwest Detention Center on suspicion of kidnapping and drug sales, Morovich said.
Shaw is being held on a $250,000 bond, according to online Riverside County inmate records. Records for Crossmen were not available.
One more woman associated with the kidnapping and remains at large, according to Morovich. She’s been identified as 31-year-old Jacqueline Smith-Perez of Menifee.
The Riverside County District Attorney’s Office has issued arrest warrants for Lopez and Smith-Perez, Morovich said.
If Lopez or Smith-Perez are sighted, people are asked to immediately call 911, but are advised to not make an attempt to apprehend either person.
Any other information involving this case can be forwarded to the Menifee Police Department at (951) 210-1000, or by email at [email protected].
Ah, yes…..more model citizens of Fallbrook. And you wonder why Fallbrook has become what it is now…..
This is all false information I have the evidence , the girl is a d… a….. and never in danger partying for two days having sex in a safe family house, she has priors of stalking guys so stop putting out false information for liars
It wouldn’t be the first time this paper lied! Stupid Village news!!!!!!!
This is indeed an active and ongoing investigation. The press release regarding this incident can be found on the Riverside County Sheriff Department’s Press Release page. Thanks for reading! VN
The old saying,that a picture is worth a thousand words. I am once again speechless. Looks like a duck, walks like a duck. These are hardcore b…… Do they do their own grocery shopping? What part of L.A. is missing these m……? Like it or not, trump is right. Close the border, they’re out of business. Follow the drugs. Wake up.
Fed Up, what is Fallbrook now?
The part I live in is absolutely beautiful and one of the best places in the country to live.
If there are parts that have problems the solution lies with the people. The formula is unity, diligence and consistency. The last thing criminals and thugs want is for the sheriff to be consistently present. Landlords need to do a better job in selecting tenants, enforcing rules and increase rents and homeowners need to report every specious activity and demand police presence. If you don’t believe your part of Fallbrook is all it could be, pick up the phone and become a squeaky wheel — There are no thugs where I live and they know they are not welcome.
@Preston…how long have you lived in Fallbrook? If it’s around 30 years, you can see the difference….and not much short of clearing out the Village is going to change that….it’s now another Vista…another Escondido…
I moved to San Diego in 1969 and been familiar with Fallbrook ever since.
Back then the cost of a gallon of gas was less than forty cents.
Things change.
I’m an Avocado Rancher so you don’t have to tell me about how things were back in the day.
If you knew Vista and Escondido 50 years ago, they were once great places to live also.
Give em amnesty, what could go wrong?
This is all False accusations, the so called victim is the no good, d…. a…., homeless, l… that needs help. The real story has not been told, all of them are innocent she needs to tell the truth, this is a false report someone made. Get the facts or take this d… story out of the papers.
I don’t believe this bullcrap. I’m pretty sure that the Riverside County Sheriff has once again started to criminalize people who are trying to save others from a worse fate. Lies, the stories from Menifee are lies. Good people can be photographed and made into criminals by whichever words they want to publish.
Good call, all the way around. You are ALL correct in this particular case. Agreement at this point, would solve all issues. The opponent, thrives on indecision and division. While we all chit chat, they are on the next page. We turn against each other, they gain ground. They are not that gifted, we have yet to pool our resources and give em h….
I believe that a town meeting, involving only the gang issue at hand, could accomplish much. Bring people together, United, for a common cause. The disease is real our efforts should be as well. It’s the last thing the V.F.L.’s want us to do. Which is exactly why it will work. Marty is right. They’re not that bright but they are able to work together for a common goal. Disruption. We are as divided as can be. .for now. The answer lies in uniting our forces, and taking Fallbrook back. If you happen to live in a crime free area join in. Your positive input may help. But understand that most other citizens, are at odds with the circumstances. Agree to disagree, but unite for the cause. We all stand to lose if no one tries United we stand
This all false accusations. The “victim” is a j….. Shes needs to step up her game and tell the truth. Get some help G. These people are innocent . she never got kidnapped. The truth will come out.
Seems to me that even if the story is pure fabrication, the problem is not. Rest assured that people are able to make false comments on this forum, to throw the good citizens off. Stick to the subject. These gangs have people monitoring these posts, and adding their spin to divert your efforts. Once again, you turn on each other. They enlist people at this, and all levels. Don’t be fooled. Come together for a town meeting.
What proof if any exists of a “homeless ” person having sex? Meanwhile, at a safe house? Are they in the witness protection program? This sounds like a cover up story FROM THE BAD GUYS! ! They will stop at nothing. Don’t be fooled, citizens of Fallbrook. TOWN MEETING URGENT! !the good people have nothing to hide. The bangers don’t want you to assemble and Unite.
Hmmmm…and exactly how are you going to stand together to fight this….it’s a good idea, but what are you going to do?
Yeah, it’s beautiful if you’ve got a grove and live outside of ‘town’, or don’t go into ‘town’ at night, but what about those who are living in the middle of it? Who have children liiving in the middle of it? Is it a beautiful place for them to grow up? How are the schools doing? Preston, do you happen to have children, grandchildrren in the local schools?
I agree very much with Preston, and Fed up needs to stop whining.
Who knows if they are guilty or innocent, in this case. Remember, very important. We are all innocent until proven guilty and We are NOT perfect people.
BUT Nathan and jaquiline don’t bode much confidence by the way they look. Usually people that care about themselves (and others) don’t purposely destroy themselves.
But as a life long Fallbrookian, the good old days of the past, just aren’t that funny anymore.
We used to laugh at the OUR Friendly Sherrifs when they ignored all the wrongs that were going on in fallbrook, mainly because they didn’t live here in Fallbrook, and/ or that they didn’t want to really do much except come to Fallbrook and cruise the rest of their career.
But unfortunately, not cleaning up the illegals, etc.. in the past, just bred more and more MS13 and type of gang members, drug dealers, abusers, human traffikers, etc… and now look at our town.
To those “fallbrook law enforcement officers from the 70’s” and such I hope that those you love or have loved, are now victims or part of those that are on the wrong end of the “look the other way” mindset of your time.
Because your purposeful neglect is now taking a tole on those good people of our communtiy.
This has nothing to do with gangs, everyone is actually a different race, the cops always seem to think they need to throw that out there just because of someone’s past being a documented gang member. The facts to all this is there was never a kidnapping point blank. If this turns in to a bs case you will here the story. For now she never was forced from anywhere, so since she is homeless that was not even her house how about a freakin crack house, she needed a ride, and that turned in to partying for 2 days and yes at what some of you call ,an all American kinda nice family loving house, witnesses hmm. Then needed a ride back since no one wanted to come get her, wow I wonder why. So my fiance gave her a ride back only to get put in a big mix up of whatever…….she needs to tell the truth that’s it.
listen ,Preston seems to be one of these home owner association wannabee,or perfect citizen award people, i would trust my instinct that the girl saying she was abducted is false… if you look at the time that had gone bye,and that she was driving around with said abductor just doesn’t make sense to me.i mean if the fire arm in question was found in the house and she wasn’t tied down to the passengers seat,theres so little facts abought this case. but i do understand one thing ,i mean i can see them getting pulled over then the girl running out of the car saying with a raised voice(oh my God ive been abducted!!)giving law enforcement probable cause to search there residence knowing already there would be illegal drugs and unlawful fire arms there, its textbook…my guess is the girl was a c.i its highly unlikely it was a random stop that uncovered soo much ,im glad they got the drugs off the streets,the gun,gangs are a menace to the fabric in wich we live, Im a pasture and i see it everyday,were becoming more and more desenthisized to crime just look at the clintons trying to get into the whitehouse they both have got records like lying abought the lewinsky affair,he cheats on his wife that wants to be our next presedent?first a presedent and his son now a husband and wife? wake up America there changeing us into North korea its abought power.money,greed this situation ,is minisqual to the greater picture. like a heard of cattle you all just put your blinders on and follow the so calld leaders that drive our wonderfull country into the ground….its sad
And once again divided. I grew up here too. Since the sixties, I have watched this town go to crap. I am certain that through the crime prevention unit available to us all here, free of charge, we can get something positive accomplished. The bangers are laughing because we sound like THEIR PARENTS, long ago, just before they GAVE UP! We need to work together. Make a plan.
Fed Up, I understand and you are correct — I do not live in the middle of the problem area but I have firsthand knowledge of what it takes to overcome the adversity you face. My primary business which I started 46 years ago is income property investments. In 1981 a partner and I purchased some apartments in Garden Grove. I was young and naive and did not realize how serious the gang and drug problem was in the neighborhood — I just thought I was getting a great deal on a building. Over the years I have tried to learn from my mistakes and not repeat them however I saw this situation as a challenge and opportunity. Overcoming this situation was not easy and at times I thought we might lose the property.
We leased a unit to the Garden Grove Police Department for $1.00 a year and began the process of evicting every thug. In the beginning we thought our efforts might fail as other owners in the area did not immediately take up the cause — They were afraid of retaliation and immediate loss of rent. It took several years and hard work to get the unity we needed however we did succeed and today that neighborhood it is one of the nicest communities in Garden Grove — We still own the property and have a waiting list from prospective tenants.
I love Fallbrook and hate to see stories like this in our local newspaper but what I dislike more is comments from people that want to throw in the towel because they believe the thugs have already won — They haven’t.
Well, well, we have another great call to Fallbrook. Preston you are so right my friend. I agree with everything you have stated. The ignorance of some people because his or her world is wonderful through rose colored glasses. I feel horrible that some of our towns citizens with children have to be around this filth. The ugliness that is occurring is because we are allowing this to happen as a society. We are all better than this. We have to stand up for our neighbors who are not able to stand for themselves. Care about your rentals, tack charge of the filth that surrounds us, and raise your rents, that will allow our wonderful rats to scurry to another city. They will welcome you with open arms.
As far as the story itself, don’t make judgements until you for sure know the whole story. There is something amiss here, and the truth will come out. That is when we can all make judgments, if you don’t mind being judged yourself.
@joker…not whining…just disgusted at what Fallbrook has become and I hear everyone talking about taking the town back and what I see is it’s just getting worse and what I’m asking is…stop with the rhetoric and tell us how you’re going to do it? Local Enforcement just has to keep busting the same people over and over again, you’ve got knifings and shootings in town…that did not used to happen. Tell me what a beautiful place it is….
A good start to cleaning up Fallbrook would be if landlords near town stopped renting to gang-bangers and illegals.
I hate to say the “i” work but incorporating might be the only solution to a safer Fallbrook. At least that way we could have our own police force consisting of people who live in the community, care about it, and are held responsible. We would also then have more control of how our local tax funds are used and allocated towards things like policing.
I live in the neighborhood. I walk in front of that house every day. It is not a “problem neighborhood.” It’s a neighborhood of documented immigrants working and paying taxes, many of whom have become citizens and now own their homes. We have multiple retired military officers here. Young families occupy several houses. There’s a college professor in the neighborhood.
I have reported suspicious activity twice when I’ve seen/heard it but never suspected anything at the house in question. I’m not the only neighbor keeping an eye out. Trust me, when/if things are happening, they are getting reported. Ideally we’d have law enforcement patrolling every neighborhood daily. However, I’m sure they’re spending time in the areas of greatest concern, which is not my neighborhood.
We don’t need to organize or protest or write letters to the editor. We just need to document everything and call the authorities every single time. Don’t put up with it. We outnumber them and we don’t have to let them win. We also don’t need to jump to assumptions about people and places. Just be aware and when you see something, say something. Get to know your neighbors. Care about one another. Be proud of our town and model your pride for others. Use your vote – if our school board, supervisor, or other elected officials are failing us, kick the out of office on Election Day. If you can do the job better, step up and run for the job. Fallbrook isn’t perfect but it’s our home.
@Fed up, those are isolated crimes happening with straight out hoodlums in isolated areas. You can go to any part of this world and find those type of crimes happening in towns and cities.It doesn’t mean that the town is bad. The local Sherriff department will never get any extra deputies because San Diego County has no budget for unincorporated towns. Therefore, crimes will always be where both good and bad human beings coexist. Education is where it all begins and good parenting. Unfortunately, not all of us have that luxury. It’s our responsibility to try to guide the youth to a better path from a young age regardless of demography. That’s how Fallbrook was about 30 years ago, if you really want to know. Shoot, I would live in this town all day compared to another town!
@Dawn- How the heck is raising the rents on all the law abiding good tenants going to help reduce crime? The rents are already way too high and most of the apartment owners in this town are slumlords as it is. I am fortunate to live in a nice complex that is well maintained, but will have to move as the rent is being raised to $1300 a month for a two bedroom. All the good tenants here also have to move as well. And it is impossible for an illegal or a gangbanger to rent an apartment, so I don’t know who is spreading that nonsense.
Believe me, most of the criminals in this town are homeowners. But homeowner arrestees never have their names splattered all over the front page. Nope you don’t see any of their mugshots, especially if they are rich and white.
And as far as illegal immigration is concerned, you can also thank the rich white landowners who bring them here just to exploit/enslave them for profit. There are plenty of ranches right here in De Luz that have migrant families that live in nothing that is close to inhabitable. Yet they will dock their employees for “rent” when they don’t even provide a roof, walls, running water, or a toilet. It makes me sick how everyone blames people for wanting a better life, when it is the businesses and landowners that are at fault for illegal immigration/human trafficking. The Border Patrol should be arresting all the business owners and ranch owners who refuse to pay taxes or get their employees a work visa. THAT WOULD SOLVE ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION.
BUT AS FAR AS REDUCING CRIME, one solution would be to stop relying on the cops for problems in your neighborhood. Start becoming a network of good role models and get to know your neighbors. Share your good fortune with others who are less fortunate, or better yet your trade or skills that brought you an abundance of money. It is real simple to sit in judgement of others, but be prepared to be judged for your part, or lack thereof, in the conmunity. The last place I lived the neighbors all had an understanding and watched out for all the kids. It didn’t matter whose children they were. But most places aren’t like that. Nobody takes an interest in anyone other than themselves for the most part. But blaming all crime on illegals and renters is ridiculous.
But the fact that everyone is blaming the illegals?? Grow up. Stop pointing fingers at people who have nothing to do with this just because they have brown skin doesn’t identify a group of people. For example, I see a white male doing cocaine I’m going to assume he is a drug addict and a low life. Like really? Everywhere you go no matter what color you are, there is always someone with malicious ideas. Get that straight into your head before you speak or write about a group of people. On the other hand, I’m writing to people who are closed minded. Oh and I’m guessing you all are missing the fact that there are two white people. But of course all you see are the colored ones. What a pity.
AND AS LONG AS WE CONTINUE TO REMAIN DIVIDED ON THE SAME ISSUE, VALUABLE TIME GOES BY. NOTHING HAS CHANGED BECAUSE NO ONE DID A THING. DAMN. IT’S NOT REALLY ABOUT A GIRL WHO NEEDED A RIDE, IT’S ABOUT THE NATURE OF THE BEAST. MEXICAN GANGS, AND THEIR CONTROL OF THIS TOWN. YOUR TOWN. HOW MANY PEOPLE HAVE BEEN TO A CRIME PREVENTION MEETING? AND AS LONG AS WE CAN POST, WE FEEL BETTER? Wake up. Get together. Otherwise, you’ve got nothing to say. They’ve taken that from you too.
Those of you suggesting we need to stop the blame game have hit the nail on the head.
Continuing to blame this one or that one is pathetic when the simple truth is “We the People” are all to blame. Apathy, from the incredible life in America has created a society of complacent do nothings that live off the system. Don’t get me wrong, there are plenty of deserving people but unfortunately there are so many cheating the system those truly in need are short changed. The majority of those that vote, vote selfishly rather than for what is good for the country. We have empowered the criminals and chastised Law Enforcement by allowing the revolving door of justice and not demanding that our laws be enforced. All this can be fixed but as Ghost writes stated, unless we all come together and demand change we will continue to get more of the same. Strength is in numbers and if the number is large enough you will be noticed and taken seriously.
Fallbrook Citizens Crime Prevention Committee…..
Is Pat Braendel still living? These would be the people to tell you how long they’ve been fighting crime in Fallbrook and how much or how little has changed…and what they learned.
Shame on the people implying any of them are illegals. Jesse is my uncle. And though he has a drug problem- he would not harm a fly. He grew up with the wrong crowd & unfortunately did not have better guidance as a young man into adulthood. I don’t believe this bogus story about this girl who claims she was kidnapped. I think she made it up to get herself out of trouble. Hook her up to a lie detector test. As for the morons who do drugs (my uncle included) keep them locked up, get them sober- help them get an education so they can come out & function as the sheep we all are.
And another thing I will add, my Grama just passed away- we are all dealing with her death differently- Jesse was her baby- who could do no wrong. Her passing has affected him deeply. Please allow yourself to step back & ask what is happening to these people that has led them down this path of destruction? How can we come together as a community- to help lift our people up & get them the help they so desperately need to become better versions of themselves? If you grew up the way he did, the only person who has ever had your back & loved you unconditionally dies with no warning- and you’re the LAST person to find out- how would you feel? He is hurting. Give him a break.
WELL PUT SIR. AND IN AN ORDERLY FASHION. SOMEONE ONCE SAID “FROM CHAOS COMES ORDER”.I BELIEVE THAT A COMMON GOAL CAN AND WILL BE ACHIEVED THROUGH SOLIDARITY. LET’S MAKE A PLAN, AND BRING IT TO THIS GROUP OF REPRESENTATIVES, AND FORMULATE SOMETHING THAT WE CAN AGREE ON. THE CRIME PREVENTION UNIT MEETS REGULARLY. SHOULD WE AGREE ON THIS FORMAT FOR STARTERS?
PAT BRENDEL WAS ONLY A LOCAL YOUTH MENTOR LEADER. THE QUALIFIED CRIME PREVENTION TEAM IS LED BY LAW ENFORCEMENT AGENCIES. THEY ROUTINELY MAKE THE ROUNDS TO THE FALLBROOK AREA IN HOPES OF A LARGER TURNOUT. LET’S GIVE IT TO THEM. LET’S BACK OUR OWN WORDS FALLBROOK.
I have lived here 6 years and its been sad to see all the homeless bums all over this town. Young bums and old bums, many scary looking with their tats all over them. You would have to be blind not to notice them. There everywhere, hanging out at the shopping areas, and always around the library area now too. I am not talking about the good hardworking folks from mexico who do a lot of the labor type work. They are the nicest ones and should never be confused with the trash people who have invaded this town. Where in the world
have they all come from and why fallbrook? Anyone who says its just not so, is either blind or ignorant, or both. I feel bad for the people who have been here a lot longer than myself, because they have really seen the best and the worst of fallbrook. Also feel bad for all the police who have to deal with this trash, they have a tough job, that’s for sure.
I HAVE SPOKEN WITH A REPRESENTATIVE OF THE CRIME PREVENTION UNIT, AND WE SHOULD MONITOR THIS SITE FOR FURTHER INFORMATION REGARDING THE NEXT MEETING. WE CAN ESTABLISH THESE FINDINGS AT THAT TIME AND PLACE. ALL WILL BE HEARD, THOSE WHO WOULD LIKE TO SPEAK MAY. LET’S BEGIN THIS THING ON THE RIGHT FOOT, AND WATCH THE OUTCOME GROW AS WE CONTINUE TO PROGRESS AS A UNIT.
Pat was “only” a mentor? I think that that is pretty good in and of itself; but she was (I did not know she passed, but as you address her as such I will to) the driving force in educating Fallbrookians about the crime and gang problems in this community; the driving force in getting the LE personnel involved in community meetings.
As some have mentioned, it is wrong to blame all crime on the illegals; however I am fairly certain that illegals (or anchor babies) represent much more of the crime than they do the population. Shootings, knifing are the result of gang activities, and gangs are built because of the illegals; remove them and the gang membership dwindles, and dies
VN: Pat Braendal is very much alive and still in charge of the Fallbrook Citizens’ Crime Prevention Committee.
The local enforcement unit leaders will be posting at this site soon. The regular meetings will be especially formed to respectfully address this particular forum. Whether the one woman is alive or not, the problem is still clear. Step up, or step aside. The proper representatives will soon connecting with this group,via this post.
This Crack house was blocks form 5 schools for young kids. What if one of the crack heads kidnapped a small child or gave them crack. Bottom line is you don’t want stinky rats near where you live. All the speed is made in super factories in Mexico with Chines products. If you want real change vote for Trump close the border and the flood of Chinese chemicals. Crack down on the crack heads and get them out of our neighborhoods. it all starts with Leadership. It’s not just here. Look at the drug problems in New England. It’s everywhere. Republicans crack down on crack heads. Democrats give them money.
Preston, I find it very hard to believe that nobody in your apartment complex has gotten arrested in thirty years. Are some sort of wizard or something? Where did you find all these perfect angels?
Second question, are any of your employees able to afford leasing the apartments you own?
Last question, are all of your employees are legally able to work in this country?
I am just curious because it is common knowledge that alot of ranchers have employees who are not legally able to work in the United States.
So now what do all of you haters have to say. If all of you that are quick to judge by listening to media went to these court cases instead of believing either, stupid, racist, scared, once bullied, whatever it was that went wrong in there lives which gave them a dream to protect and serve, but in reality was to think with a badge they got the power now and aren’t out to actually help anyone, in denial they are out to get anyone or type of person they did not associate with, I will never trust are so called authority half of them are if anything more crooked then the ones they say are. Good citizens, nowadays how do you get that label, it would take a lot of understanding lifestyles and the story behind ones choice. The most dangerous and scariest people around us are what we look at as that good citizen, working family man, career, kids and wife, no signs of being a abuser, to being the neighbor who kills there family then themselves cause life was a struggle to live up to how society says we are suppose to be. Now that’s the real sick stuff people need to watch out for and be concerned about. Crime and drugs are done by all types of people but the ones who don’t have money to pay there way out of our corrupt justice system, the people who can’t pay for a presentable look, people who never had that chance to know what it can be like to live in a loving house with morals because there family was screwed up before they even existed ,and only thought u could survive by what they saw growing up. If it’s not parents leading us down the right path, it should be our schools and it’s teachers, the cops, counselors, and u know what , I gotta agree on something repeatedly that comes up from you that call yourselves good citizens , cause myself do think town meetings with the people who love there town, whether they do drugs, in a gang or hang out with, pretty much wouldn’t complain about going to a meeting regarding the city they love also. And I’d say with no cops only the citizens so they can get to know one another and ask reasons for actions and decisions being done. Then take the time to listen to the ones your quick to blame and or judge due to hearsay.
Which gets me back to the main reason for all this hype in the first place. By looking at these comments and me, myself actually being one that knows the real story and proved with evidence the only evidence there was to be told and shown that there was not a case of kidnapping and our what some call good trustworthy cops startup, which ruin people’s life all because they do mess up and won’t admit to it hopeing it’s just another mistake they can cover up by blaming ones already in the system so there word cause of the badge over a drug addict, alcoholic, gang member, anyone who’s past even though most change by age and growing up, don’t have a chance on proving there innocence cause they can’t afford to pay there way out, chose not to try because have been let down before by people thought to be on the same side………blah blah blah……until people are givin a chance to live a life without harassment, without being the first to be accused and to be takin just as serious and listened to, nothing or no one will want to or ever change…..
Now about this case, ask your media ask all these different confused lieing literally stupid cops from everywhere what’s going on, come see what really goes on in the court room when someone finally is feed up and has changed there life and now is no longer willing to lose more of their life behind bars and got no other choice but do what they were always told not to ……
Speak up, don’t feel like a rat for saving ur own life of freedom over false statements made of u by who originally had a or duty to protect us and now lie to save there ass for a case they were wrong and need to give answers.
Anyways big updates of this case, just funny to see how and what they r saying for this One
Isn’t this same person who just got arrested in a 7 hr swat standoff Fiance? If he was so innocent what the f… is all that about! You think the month or two on the run you would get your ducks Ina row and prove your innocence on your own terms instead 9f 4unn8ng and hiding, that doesn’t look promising. It must be YOUR fiance right, hence the blind faith. I don’t think it would matter to you if he was guilty
Amanda Kiss,
I never claimed that my tenants were perfect or that none had been arrested.
The managers and other employees that work at my properties earn a good living. The ones that do not live on site own a home of live in upscale rentals.
I only hire legal documented (regular weekly) workers however I believe that the companies that do the harvesting and heavy pruning may have undocumented workers and although I do not approve I suspect it is the case. I only hire companies that are insured and bonded so in the event a worker is injured they are covered
I am not out to police the world however keep this in mind:
We are a nation of laws and Nations that do not enforce their National Laws will fail.
Just try to illegally enter any other Country and work there illegally and see what happens.
All, it does seem as thought Preston is acting, not talking. (I love the idea of the $1 a year to the cops in GG); If more people would use E-VERIFY, refuse to allow illegals (even if part of a work crew) to work for them we would see the problem start to diminish. Most will not, thought because they believe that there are jobs “American won’t do”. So what happens when we give amnesty? These illegals become de facto Americans, go on welfare since they no longer have to do the “jobs Americans won’t”. I still think that many of the uneducated welfare folks in this country would take those jobs, if nothing else to earn the self-respect working provides you
Preston and Marty graw , the truth is that you are insecure cowards . Re read the things u say , if u don’t like fallbrook and ur that scared then kick rocks already and move out ? And all you white people with that Trump talk are the most confused people in the world , talking bout “illegals” this and “immigrants” that . Your right about immigrants ruining this land because if u don’t like it here so bad then GO BACK TO EUROPE all you white illegal alien immigrants were you belong. This is my home and my ancestors I come from here , you came on a boat.