41 compete at Early Season Diving Invitational

The Early Season Diving Invitational meet held March 18 brought a total of 41 drivers to the Fallbrook High School pool.

Meet organizer Sean Redmond was pleased with the participation – especially since six divers were signed up three days earlier.

“They all waited until the last moment to sign up online,” Redmond said.

Even some of the Fallbrook High School divers Redmond coaches signed up during the final three days – seven Warriors competitors were scored at the meet which counts toward CIF qualifying requirements.

The CIF qualifying standard for 11 dives is 250 points. A score of 185 points for six dives is an automatic qualifying mark and a diver who accumulates 145 points on six dives receives CIF meet consideration status.

The 24 boys and girls who competed in the 11-dive events included 18 who had qualifying scores, and eight of the 17 six-dive competitors posted consideration figures. A diver must also compete in at least seven meets prior to the CIF meet or obtain an injury waiver to be eligible for the CIF meet.

Ten of the 15 girls in the 11-dive competition met the qualifying standard. Samantha Cochrane of Mount Carmel won that event with a score of 399.10 points while Shelby Hildebrand of Granite Hills accumulated 310.05 points for second place. Both of Fallbrook’s girls in the meet competed in the six-dive class.

Eight of the nine boys who made 11 dives had at least 250 points. The winner, Jack Macceca of Patrick Henry, scored 492.05 points. Jon Brady of Poway was second with 399.90 points.

The only Fallbrook diver in the boys 11-dive competition, junior Joseph Greenwood, took third place with a score of 394.05 points. Rickey Stephens holds the school record for 11 dives; Stephens won the 2013 Avocado West League championship meet with 398.45 points on 11 dives.

Six of the 10 competitors in the boys six-dive event earned consideration scores. Brad Adams of High Tech High North County scored 181.00 points to win that event. Fallbrook sophomore Tiane Maestus placed second with 176.45 points and Fallbrook senior Jake McKinnon had the third-place score of 175.55 points. Maestus was one

of three Fallbrook sophomores in that competition; Cameron Ewig was eighth with 100.30 points and Isai Soto had the ninth-place total of 76.25 points.

Cassandra Hoppe of Poway High School had the highest score among the girls six-dive participants with 159.35 points. The second-place finisher, Fallbrook senior Amelia Johnson, had 157.20 points. Hoppe and Johnson were the only girls to post consideration scores. Fallbrook freshman Chiara Curnow was sixth with a score of 103.80 points.

The 2016 Early Season Diving Invitational included 26 competitors.