Bueno selected as softball team MVP

The Fallbrook High School softball post-season banquet May 23 at the high school cafeteria included the presentation of the team’s Most Valuable Player award to sophomore Randie Bueno.

“Randie is a very strong all-around player both offensively and defensively,” said Fallbrook coach Ken Pilbin.

Bueno was Fallbrook’s shortstop and was also the Warriors’ leadoff hitter. She led the team with a .314 batting average, 19 runs scored, 28 hits, and two triples. Bueno’s six doubles shared the team lead with Nikki Figueroa and Nini Ivie.

Bueno also had 11 runs batted in, one home run, a .500 slugging percentage, and four stolen bases. She had 36 putouts and 36 assists in the field while participating in five double plays. The Valley League coaches placed Bueno on this year’s all-league first team.

Three other varsity players, all seniors, also received awards. Jay Boston was the recipient of the Warrior Award given for team spirit, Erin Ponce received Most Improved recognition, and Figueroa took home the Coaches’ Award given to a player with the attitude traits coaches desire.

Boston was a pinch-runner and outfielder. She scored 12 runs and led the team with seven stolen bases.

“Just represents everything you look for as a coach,” said Pilbin of Boston. “She’s high-energy, a hard worker, and also was a team captain.”

Ponce scored five runs and drove in five teammates. Although she only had three hits in 24 at-bats, she also walked twice and reached base as a hit batter twice.

“Erin ended up being an important part of the team,” said Pilbin. “Early on she wasn’t expected to start. Through good play and injuries she got the opportunity and took advantage of it.”

Ponce was an outfielder, as was Figueroa. Figueroa shared the team lead with five walks drawn as well as with her six doubles. She had a .254 batting average and a .306 on-base percentage with 17 hits, 14 runs scored, eight runs batted in, a home run, and four stolen bases. Figueroa was also a team captain.

“Nikki was a leader in everything that she did, both on the field and off,” Pilbin said. “She’s going to be very much missed from a leadership standpoint.”

Fallbrook’s 7-17 overall record included a 1-7 mark in Valley League games. The banquet also included speeches from the seniors and they provided advice to the younger girls.

“Overall it was a great evening celebrating the season and the hard work the girls put in,” Pilbin said.

The junior varsity awards were presented at a separate banquet. Maya Romero was the junior varsity’s Most Valuable Player, Amber Buehman won the Coaches’ Award, and the Warrior Award was shared by Jocelyn Leach and Elisa Santoyo.