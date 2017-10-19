Challenger Division of Pop Warner welcomes all

By on 1 Comment

Challenger player Jacob (No. 17) runs for a touchdown while teammate Josh (No. 18, far left), Coach Sid (gray shirt, partially hidden), Coach Charlie (green shirt) and Coach Chris (Chargers shirt) cheer him on.

FALLBROOK – Fallbrook Pop Warner is part of the Palomar Conference of Pop Warner, and the league offers a Challenger Division for those players and cheerleaders who aren’t physically able to participate in the traditional Palomar Conference divisions but want the opportunity to play football or be a cheerleader.

These individuals are very inspirational and love the game. The philosophy of the Pop Warner Challenger Division is to provide the framework for local Pop Warner programs to offer a structured football program for participants with special needs. The Challenger program is non-competitive and no score is kept.

The Challenger games are modeled after a typical Pop Warner game, with warm-ups, coin toss and the national anthem. In September, the Fallbrook Pop Warner Junior Pee Wee division played the Palomar Conference Challenger team at Fallbrook High School.

Many touchdowns were scored by the Challenger team and they were greatly supported by their cheer squad and families. Both teams had fun, but the joy captured on the faces of the Challenger players clearly showed how much they enjoyed the day.

Fallbrook has one player in the Challenger Division – Jonathan Askey. Those interested in finding out more information about the Challenger program for their child can contact Diana Dahlstrom via email, [email protected], or by phone, (760) 855-1507.

  • pop warner (7)
    Challenger player Reuben (No. 7, far right) watches as Coach Chris encourages player Brooks (No. 41) to run with the ball.
  • pop warner (6)
    Challenger player Ruben (No. 7) outruns a sea of Pop Warner Junior Pee Wee players for a touchdown.
  • pop warner (4)
    Challenger cheerleaders encouraging their team, front row left to right, are Gracie, Caitlyn, Melia, Katie, and Hannah; back row left to right are Bella and Kiera.
  • pop warner (3)
    Coaches look on as Challenger player Tanner (No. 30) throws a nice pass.
  • pop warner (2)
    Challenger players Ruben (left, in blue and leading the way), Brandon (No. 45 with the ball), Brooks (in blue between coaches), and Cody T (No. 34) make a big play.
  • pop warner (1)
    Challenger cheerleaders rooting on their team, front row left to right, are Gracie, Caitlyn, Melia, Katie, and Hannah; back row left to right are Bella, Abby, Kiera, Hailey, Meli, and Kayla.

Challenger Division of Pop Warner welcomes all added by on
View all posts by Newsroom →

One Response to "Challenger Division of Pop Warner welcomes all"

  1. Margaret Minjares   October 28, 2017 at 8:22 am

    Awesome article highlighting our awesome children! Many good times with the Challenger organization.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.