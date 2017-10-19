Challenger Division of Pop Warner welcomes all

FALLBROOK – Fallbrook Pop Warner is part of the Palomar Conference of Pop Warner, and the league offers a Challenger Division for those players and cheerleaders who aren’t physically able to participate in the traditional Palomar Conference divisions but want the opportunity to play football or be a cheerleader.

These individuals are very inspirational and love the game. The philosophy of the Pop Warner Challenger Division is to provide the framework for local Pop Warner programs to offer a structured football program for participants with special needs. The Challenger program is non-competitive and no score is kept.

The Challenger games are modeled after a typical Pop Warner game, with warm-ups, coin toss and the national anthem. In September, the Fallbrook Pop Warner Junior Pee Wee division played the Palomar Conference Challenger team at Fallbrook High School.

Many touchdowns were scored by the Challenger team and they were greatly supported by their cheer squad and families. Both teams had fun, but the joy captured on the faces of the Challenger players clearly showed how much they enjoyed the day.

Fallbrook has one player in the Challenger Division – Jonathan Askey. Those interested in finding out more information about the Challenger program for their child can contact Diana Dahlstrom via email, [email protected], or by phone, (760) 855-1507.