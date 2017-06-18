Chalut, Ponce, Stites named to Valley League second team

Fallbrook High School boys lacrosse players Nathan Chalut, Michael Ponce, and Hunter Stites were given second-team Valley League honors by the league’s coaches.

“Our players definitely earned them,” said Fallbrook coach Brian Kimmell. “I’m real proud of those guys.”

The Warriors placed fourth among the five Valley League teams. Fallbrook and Sage Creek, which finished fifth, are in Division II for CIF playoff purposes. The three teams which finished ahead of the Warriors are in Division I.

“There are a lot of really good kids in our league,” Kimmell said.

Chalut, who was a junior, led the team with 51 points and 36 goals while also contributing 15 assists. “He’s been definitely a rock on offense,” Kimmell said.

Kimmell noted that Chalut can score from throughout the offensive end of the field. “It’s really nice having a guy like that on your team,” Kimmell said.

Chalut was on the Valley League first team as a freshman in 2015, but a back injury last year prevented him from participating in any league games.

During his sophomore season Stites had 50 points including a team-leading 26 assists as well as 24 goals. “He’s going to be one of our leaders,” Kimmell said.

Stites was also on the all-league second team as a freshman last year. “It’s definitely a great honor to get that two years in a row,” Kimmell said.

Ponce, who was a junior in 2017, also repeated the second-team Valley League recognition he had for 2016. Ponce was a defender last year but was moved to the midfield position for 2017. “This allowed him to go on both ends of the field,” Kimmell said.

Ponce led the team with 65 ground balls and added 12 goals. “He was a huge help at the defensive end,” Kimmell said. “He was still able to get a lot of shots off.”