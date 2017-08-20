Chamber to hold charity golf tournament

FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Chamber of Commerce will be hosting its Annual Charity Golf Tournament. This year’s event will be held once again at Pala Mesa Resort on Old Highway 395 in Fallbrook. So, save the date for Friday, Sept. 29.

All the fun starts midday, with check-in at 10:30 a.m. and shotgun start at 1 p.m. Tournament play is followed by a fashion show, fabulous dinner with awards, silent auction and an opportunity drawing.

A portion of the proceeds benefits the Fallbrook Beautification Alliance, a not for profit volunteer organization working with community partners to enhance Fallbrook’s visual appeal.

Additionally, the Putting Contest will be coordinated by the Friends of the Fallbrook Library to benefit the Fallbrook Trails Council, another local non-profit organization which provides hikers, horseback riders and bicyclists with a top-notch trail and pathway system, promoting awareness and conservation of local plants and wildlife – many of which are endangered.

Several sponsorships are being offered, including the opportunity to sponsor a Wounded Warrior to play. All are welcome to attend the dinner and awards banquet for only $40 per person.