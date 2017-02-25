Cheer squad tryouts coming up

FALLBROOK – Know a Fallbrook High School student or incoming freshman who just loves to cheer and would like to enthusiastically support their school and community? They might be a perfect fit for the Fallbrook High School cheer squad.

The cheerleading program will have a Tryout Parents’ Meeting on Wednesday, March 22 at 6 p.m. in Room 201 at FHS. This is an opportunity to learn about everything involved in cheerleading.

Tryouts will be held on April 4, 5 and 6 from 6 to 8 p.m. in the gymnasium. All participants are asked to come 30 minutes early on the first day of tryouts for registration at the red FHS Cheer pop-up tent.

The FHS cheer squad is encouraging all interested students and parents to come to the informational meeting on March 22. Any specific questions not addressed in the meeting can be directed to Coach Escely by email at [email protected] .