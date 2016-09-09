Chills, bronze medal part of Olympic experience in Rio for Bonsall’s Lloyd

It was no doubt an unfair question to ask Carli Lloyd to single out just one highlight from her recent trip to Rio, where she proudly represented her family, her hometown of Bonsall, Fallbrook High School (class of 2007), and her country as a member of the U.S. women’s indoor volleyball team that earned a bronze medal.

“There was not just one moment,” said Lloyd. “There are a few things that really stand out. I had a great experience, and it was definitely an overwhelming experience. The opening ceremonies and walking onto the court, you’ve never experienced that feeling before and probably never will again.”

Pressed for that top highlight, Lloyd gave in.

“The one moment that will stick with me forever is the first time we walked onto the court for a match,” said Lloyd, referring to Aug. 6, when the Team USA played its Olympic opener against Puerto Rico at Maracanazinho Arena.

“They dimmed the lights, put the spotlight on the team and announced ‘the United States of America volleyball,'” continued Lloyd. “My body broke out in chills. My family was in the stands and they said that moment sticks out for them too. They said they felt the energy of the moment.”

Walking onto the court as a member of the U.S. Olympic women’s volleyball team made it official – Lloyd had accomplished her dream.

“There was a lot of emotion,” said Lloyd.

The U.S. women swept Puerto Rico in three sets to begin a journey that would end 14 days and seven matches later with a hard-fought victory over Netherlands in the bronze medal game on Aug. 20.

Considering the U.S. women had seen their hopes of winning Olympic gold vanish two days earlier when they were upset by Serbia in the semifinals in a five set battle, the ladies showed great heart in bouncing back to beat a gritty Netherlands team in four sets to earn the bronze.

“It was really heartbreaking losing that match (to Serbia),” said Lloyd, noting that the team’s goal was to become the first U.S. women’s indoor volleyball team to win gold. “We wanted to make history.”

“But we talked about how important it was to come back and play the way we know how to play volleyball, and to win a medal and represent our country well,” Lloyd continued. “I’m proud of the way we bounced back. And we had to fight for that win – Netherlands has really come a long way in volleyball and they played really well, so that was a tough match.”

Lloyd competed in the bronze medal match and cried tears of joy after it.

“We got to leave the tournament on a win, which most teams don’t,” said Lloyd. “Leaving on a win is great.”

The victory also helped the team enjoy the closing ceremonies the following day.

“We got to experience the closing ceremony, and making it even more exciting was the men won bronze on that last day,” said Lloyd. “They had the same amount of success as we did, so it was great for USA volleyball to have both the men and women medal.”

The closing ceremonies also meant Lloyd could take a deep breath and relax.

“Everyone has their own perception of what the Olympic experience will be,” said Lloyd. “To me, it was really hard. It was the hardest three weeks I’ve ever had in my career, emotionally and physically.”

The volleyball competition is one of the longest in the Olympics, with games scheduled every other day. Thus, volleyball players don’t have much time to go out and take in other events or play tourist. Lloyd, who ran track from the time she was a child until she had to commit to playing volleyball full time in her late teens, did get to meet a couple of medal-winning members of the U.S. track and field team.

“I met Justin Gatlin and Allyson Felix,” said Lloyd. “That was really cool for me. I did track for a long time and I know how hard it is, so I really respect those athletes.”

Gatlin earned a silver medal by chasing home the world’s fastest man, Usian Bolt, in the men’s 100 meters. Felix earned a pair of gold medals as a member of the women’s 4×100 meters and 4×400 meters relay teams and also won a silver in the women’s 400 meters.

Lloyd had the opportunity to meet one of her idols shortly before leaving for Rio. Gail Devers, a three-time Olympic gold medal winning-sprinter who was a U.S. track and field star in the 1990s, spoke with Lloyd at the U.S. Olympic processing center in Houston.

“I was really excited to meet Gail Devers,” said Lloyd. “I grew up watching her because I was running track as a kid. That was just incredibly amazing to meet her.”

Lloyd said her stay in Brazil went smoothly and praised the host country and its representatives.

“Honestly, in my opinion, I thought they did a pretty damn good job,” said Lloyd. “We only stayed in the Olympic Village a few days because USA volleyball moved us to a hotel that was closer to where we were playing our matches. We had great security, everything we dealt with, like a our bus rides to games, went fine, and our venue was beautiful.”

Lloyd was leaving for a vacation when contacted for this story and admitted she was still decompressing from the Olympics.

“Right now, I’m still trying to soak up everything from these Olympics,” said Lloyd. “There’s a mixture of emotions. It’s something you work for your whole life and now it’s over. Now what? I’m still processing it.”

Lloyd, who will return to Italy in October to play for her professional volleyball club, Pomi, doesn’t know if she will try for a roster spot on the 2020 U.S. Olympic team.

“Right now, I still love volleyball,” said Lloyd. “But I can’t say what four years from now looks like. I can’t answer that clearly yet, but I’m definitely not saying no.”