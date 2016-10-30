CIF baseball games to include pitch limits

When the California Interscholastic Federation (CIF) baseball season begins in March the number of pitches a pitcher can throw in a game will be limited.

The proposal, which will take effect immediately after adoption by the CIF state federation, will limit pitchers in a varsity game to 110 pitches and limit hurlers in junior varsity and freshman games to 90 pitches. If the pitch count is reached during a plate appearance, the pitcher may complete facing that batter.

“The national federation has recently come down with a change that every state has to adopt a pitch count,” said CIF San Diego Section commissioner Jerry Schniepp. “It also mandates a period of rest depending on the number of pitches.”

A pitcher who throws no more than 30 pitches may appear on the mound the following day. If between 31 and 50 pitches were thrown, the pitcher may not pitch the following day. Two days of rest will be mandated for outings involving between 51 and 75 pitches, and three days of rest will be required if at least 76 pitches are thrown.

If rain or other circumstances causes a game to be called prior to becoming an official game after four innings (3 1/2 if the home team is ahead), the rest requirement still applies. The penalty for violating the pitch count and rest rule is that the pitcher’s team must forfeit the game.

The National Federation of State High School Associations gave state affiliates the option of replacing an innings limit with the pitch count limit, although the CIF state federation and therefore the San Diego Section will have both a pitch count and an innings limit.

“We are going to keep our inning limit in place,” said Schniepp.

A pitcher may not throw more than ten innings, defined as 30 outs, during a week defined as Monday through Saturday, nor may a pitcher make more than three appearances on the mound during the week. The rule limiting pitchers to 30 outs a week does not penalize a team if the first part of a double play or triple play is the 30th out or if the first part of the triple play is the 29th out. If a game is called prior to becoming an official game, the appearances and outs are counted toward the weekly total.

The state federation rule will also require that the umpire and head coach confer after each half inning to confirm the pitch count for all pitchers who threw at least one pitch during that half inning and that each school keep a record thrown by each pitcher in each game and make that information available to the section office upon request.

“We will have some form of mandated recording of pitches thrown,” said Schniepp.

The San Diego Section’s executive committee reviewed the item Sept. 27 and the San Diego Section’s Board of Managers had a first reading of the draft rule Oct. 5. The state federation had a first reading Oct. 6. The San Diego Section’s Board of Managers is expected to approve the second reading and adoption at its next meeting Jan. 25 and the state federation is scheduled to approve the second reading and adoption Jan. 27.

The new rule will take effect immediately and thus will include the 2017 baseball season. San Diego Section baseball teams can begin practice Feb. 18, can have scrimmages as early as Feb. 28, and can have their first actual games on March 1.

“I think it’s a good thing,” said Fallbrook High School varsity baseball coach Pat Walker, who noted that the Warriors already utilize pitch counts. “It’s all about the safety of the kids. We watch the kids very closely, especially early (in the season) when we have younger players.”

CIF state federation executive director Roger Blake noted that revisions may be made based on potential unintended consequences.

“It will be a work in progress,” said Blake. “Sometimes you have to go back and tweak it. My advice is to step into this slowly.”

St. Augustine High School athletic director Mike Stephenson, who represents non-Diocese Catholic schools on the CIF Board of Managers, was the Saints’ varsity baseball coach from 1989 to 2008.

“I’m wondering about the unintended consequences of how many forfeits can possibly happen,” he said. “A lot of walk-on coaches don’t keep good track of stuff.”

Walker concurs that some teams do not keep accurate pitch counts. “A lot of times it’s not watched closely,” he said.

A regulation game is seven innings, so 110 pitches equates to an average of between 15 and 16 pitches each inning while 90 pitches equates to an average of between 12 and 13 pitches per inning.

Division I teams likely have multiple pitchers who are effective enough to complete a game without reaching the pitch count. The pitch count limit will thus primarily impact pitchers who do not have the control to place the ball in the strike zone as often.

“Those kids’ arms are no less important than kids who can throw strikes,” Schniepp said. “It applies to everybody and I think it should.”

A potential unintended consequence which led to Blake’s comments about possible refinement is that if a Division V pitcher unable to find the strike zone must be replaced with a reliever unable to place a pitch close to the strike zone, more batters may be hit by pitches – although a 50 mph fastball would be less likely to injure a batter than an 80 mph fastball. Walker doubts that such a scenario would occur.

“If you’ve got kids who can’t come in at the varsity level and throw strikes, that’s an issue,” said Walker.

(Orange Glen, which was in Division IV last year, was the only winless team in the CIF San Diego Section during 2016; the Patriots were 0-25 for the season including 0-15 in the Valley League. The Patriots were outscored by a 288-18 margin and Valley League opponents outscored Orange Glen by a 169-11 total with the three games against Fallbrook resulting in 30 Warrior runs and three Orange Glen scores.)

Another possible risk is that coaches will encourage pitchers to throw a sinkerball and induce a groundout with one pitch rather than throw fastballs and seek a strikeout on three pitches. (San Diego Padres pitcher Randy Jones was known for his sinkerball; during the 1975 and 1976 seasons he won 42 games while striking out only 196 batters in 600 1/2 innings and on one occasion he threw only 68 pitches in a nine-inning complete game.) The use of a sinkerball would be more of a strain on a pitcher’s arm than a fastball, although Walker believes that coaches will emphasize finding the strike zone rather than the number of pitches needed to retire a batter.

“They will stick to the game plan, which is throwing strikes,” Walker said. “If they do that, then you’re going to have a low pitch count.”

The CIF previously adopted issuance of an intentional walk by declaration, so an intentional walk will not count as four pitches. A pickoff throw also does not count as a pitch, and that is another situation which might be considered during subsequent CIF state federation review.

Walker noted that the primary objective is to protect pitchers’ arms for the long term. “Getting them to the next level, I think, is our job,” he said.