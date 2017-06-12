CIF reduces weighted average to three years for divisional placement

When the CIF San Diego Section transitioned from enrollment-based playoff divisions to competitive-based divisions in 2013, a five-year weighted average was used to determine rankings which are based on won-loss record, strength of schedule, and playoff wins. The CIF will now use a three-year weighted average to determine rankings.

The unanimous CIF Board of Managers vote May 24 adopts the three-year weighted average for football beginning with the fall 2017 season, for the winter and spring team sports beginning with the 2017-18 seasons, and for field hockey, girls tennis, girls volleyball, and boys water polo beginning in fall 2018.

“I think it’s a positive thing,” said CIF commissioner Jerry Schniepp.

The CIF adopted competitive-based divisions in January 2013. A team’s previous season accounted for 35 percent of the weighted average, the year before that provided 30 percent, and the years prior to that accounted for 20 percent, 10 percent, and 5 percent. After the first year of competitive-based divisions an enrollment factor was added for football due to the issue of roster depth. Although 85 percent of the five-year total is for the previous three years, student graduations tend to affect team success and the five-year weighted average has current student-athletes in divisions based in part on performance by players who graduated before the current students were in high school.

The previous year now comprises 50 percent of the weighted average which also includes 30 percent for the year before that and 20 percent for the first year of the three-year period. The modification was recommended for approval at the April 26 CIF Coordinating Council meeting without opposition.

“This proposal has pretty widespread support,” Schniepp said. “I think the concept of three years sits well with people.”

The contact element of football caused the CIF to make adjustments to that sport sooner than for the other fall team sports. Fallbrook’s football team is now seeded sixth in Division III; the Warriors have a ranking 0.01 points behind fifth-seeded Hilltop.

Enrollment-based divisions are still used for cross-country, golf, wrestling, swimming, and track and field. Gymnastics, badminton (which is only in the City Conference), and roller hockey (which is limited to the Metro Conference) only have one playoff division.