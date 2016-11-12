Copeland honored in field hockey





DAVIS, CA – Fallbrook High graduate Lauren Copeland was one of three UC Davis Aggies to earn All-America East Conference honors in field hockey this year. It was the first time in her career that Copeland was honored.

With two goals and a team-high five assists, Copeland recorded career-high figures across the board in her final year at UC Davis.

In addition to taking more shots this season alone (18) than her whole career combined (13), her eight shots on goal are one shy of her combined total from the past three seasons.

Copeland also earned nine points in 17 games played this past season – three times her career total entering her senior year. One of four seniors on the team, she was also one of three team captains this year. Copeland, a senior back was a mainstay in the Aggies’ starting lineup throughout her tenure with the program.

Copeland is majoring in communications.

The Aggies ended their season with a hard fought 3-0 loss to Albany in the America East Tournament quarterfinals on Nov. 3.

Their overall season record was a 5-13.