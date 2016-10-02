Cordes honored by Indiana University

FALLBROOK – Fallbrook resident Kathleen Cordes recently returned from Indiana University (IU) with fond memories – she was saluted on the football field – and the I Association’s Leanne Grotke Award.

The I Association is made up of letter-winning IU alumni. Cordes played varsity tennis at IU and now serves on the alumni board for its School of Public Health.

The Leanne Grotke Award is bestowed on living persons whose service has made exceptionally outstanding contributions to IU’s women’s athletics program. It is the highest honor of its kind given by the university.

Cordes was honored at an award ceremony on Sept. 9 and introduced on the football field during the IU-Ball St. game on Sept. 10.

Professor emeritus from Miramar College, and past Honors Director for the San Diego Community College District, Cordes was one of the nation’s first athletic directors for men and women’s sports at Spalding College in Louisville, Ky.; the first female varsity coach at the University of Notre Dame in Indiana; and athletic director at Saint Mary’s College in Indiana before she returned to her home state of California. She taught at Whittier College before coming to San Diego and Fallbrook.

The President’s Council on Fitness, Sports, and Nutrition selected Cordes as a Lifetime Achievement Award winner. She has received national, district, and state honor awards from her professional associations, and was recognized by the California Legislature Assembly for dedication to the promotion of innovative teaching and learning in physical education across the country.

The past president of California’s Association for Health, Physical Education, Recreation and Dance, she has received its highest award, the Verne Landreth. She has also served on a White House/Department of Transportation Trails Committee, has written books on trails, and currently writes college textbooks and serves on a board for SHAPE America, where she once served as one of their executive directors in recreation.

She is a member of the Fallbrook Land Conservancy and serves on the board of the Santa Rosa Plateau Nature Education Foundation.