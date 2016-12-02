Petersen, Rivera, Wilbert, Cummins garner all-league berths

The Valley League girls cross country league championship meet was contested Nov. 12 on the Guajome Park course, and Fallbrook placed third among the five Valley League teams.

Ramona won with a team score of 36 points, San Pasqual placed second with 65 points, Fallbrook had 72 points, Valley Center accumulated 76 points, and Escondido’s runners received 111 points for their finishes. Team cross country scores are obtained from the combined positions of the first five finishers; the sixth and seventh runners are not scored but can add points to other teams’ totals.

“We had a good day,” said Fallbrook head coach Tim Hauck. “I was real pleased with what we did.”

The top 10 finishers earn berths on the all-league first team and the next 10 finishers have second-team status among the all-league runners. Each school is allowed up to 12 runners at the league meet, and nine members of Ramona’s team placed in the top 20. Four of the other 11 all-league runners wore Fallbrook uniforms.

Two of the Fallbrook competitors earned first-team recognition. Audrey Petersen had a time of 20:50 on the 3.1-mile course, which gave the sophomore fifth place.

“She had a great day,” Hauck said.

The first league cluster meet Sept. 30 was on a 3.0-mile Guajome Park course, and Petersen had a time of 21:12 in that race.

Fallbrook’s other first-team Valley League runner, junior Gisselle Rivera, placed seventh with a time of 21:15.

A time of 22:11 earned sophomore Jessica Wilbert 17th place and second-team Valley League distinction. Katie Cummins, who is also a sophomore, had a time of 22:22 for 19th place and second-team honors.

The 27th finisher was freshman Riley Barrios, who completed the course in 23:27. Desiree Jones had a time of 25:14 which provided the junior with 42nd place. The varsity debut of sophomore Katie Hutzler produced a time of 26:37 and 47th place. Molly Cabello, a junior who is a transfer from Paso Robles, had a time of 27:10 in her first CIF San Diego Section league meet and finished 48th.

The formula which determines the final Valley League team positions utilizes each school’s position at the first league cluster meet for 25 percent, at the second league cluster which took place Oct. 28 at Kit Carson Park for another 25 percent, and at the league championship meet for 50 percent.

“These last two meets, the league cluster and the league finals, were really the focus of our season,” Hauck said.

Fallbrook placed fourth in the first league cluster; the Warriors’ team total of 79 points placed Fallbrook 14 points behind Valley Center and nine points behind San Pasqual. Fallbrook and Valley Center had 58 points apiece in the second league cluster with the Jaguars being given second place due to the tiebreaker of the faster sixth runner and the Warriors receiving third.

“I’m very happy with the performance of our girls this year,” said Hauck. “All in all, it was a good season,” Hauck said.

Larson, Howell, Armet earn all-league honors

The formula which determined the final Valley League cross country standings utilized each school’s position at the first league cluster meet Sept. 30 for 25 percent, at the second league cluster meet Oct. 28 for another 25 percent, and at the league championship meet Nov. 12 at Guajome Park for 50 percent.

Team scores are derived by adding the positions of a school’s first five finishers; the sixth and seventh runners are not scored but can add points to other teams.

The positions of the sixth runner are also used as the tiebreaker if two teams have an equal number of points, which gave Escondido’s boys team third place Nov. 12 when Escondido and Fallbrook both had 87 points, but Fallbrook had placed third in both league cluster meets and earned third place for the season.

“Third I think is a very successful season as far as where we’re at,” said Fallbrook head coach Marco Arias. “Third’s quite an accomplishment for those guys.”

Only three of the Fallbrook boys who ran at the 2015 league championship meet competed in this year’s league final.

“To me it was a very successful first step to our way back to where we’re accustomed to being,” Arias said.

The first 10 finishers received all-league first team recognition and the next 10 finishers were recognized as members of the Valley League second team. The three Fallbrook runners who competed last year all earned all-league recognition this year.

Chris Larson was Fallbrook’s only representative on the Valley League first team; the senior completed the 3.1-mile course in 17:15 to finish in 10th place. A time of 17:25 gave senior Dylan Howell 12th place and a berth on the league’s second team. The final all-league position was captured by junior David Armet, whose 20th-place time was 17:50.

An injury cost Armet participation in Fallbrook’s two previous meets, and he also missed practice sessions during his month of recovery.

“David came back with little training after his injury,” Arias said.

James Hanlon, who ran in last year’s league meet, missed the final weeks of his senior season, including this year’s league championship meet, due to his injury.

The runner who was one position away from all-league status was Fallbrook freshman Joshua Hernandez, whose 21st-place time was 17:52.

“A step − that’s what separated Joshua and David,” Arias said.

The final league race for senior Andrew Schlumpberger provided him with 24th place and a time of 18:15. That time gave the Warriors a 60-second spread between the first and fifth finishers.

“It’s not bad,” Arias said.

One of the tactics of cross country is running together as a team.

“This is exactly what I would welcome as far as the learning experience,” Arias said. “I’d like to have them in the 17s going into the 16s.”

Arias gave freshman Michael Lopez league championship race experience, and Lopez responded with a 44th-place time of 19:32.

“We’re looking down the line as far as establishing ourselves,” Arias said. “We have a core of about seven or eight freshmen and about three sophomores.”

Those numbers include freshmen and sophomores who ran in junior varsity races this year.