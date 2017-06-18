Cubs win AAA championship

By on No Comment

The Cubs are Bonsall Fallbrook Little League 2017 AAA champions.

FALLBROOK – Coach John Collings and the Cubs AAA won their little league championship for 2017. Their last league game (round robin) was May 24. The Cubs won 17-4 versus the Dodgers, 16-11 vs. the Padres and 9-4 vs. the Angels.

The players are Peyton Yang, Chris Flores, Grace Carsey, Kyle Collings, Kendahl Collings, Micah Walker, Chris Lomeli, Wyatt Fieri, Jaxson Jones, Adrian Suarez, Brody Puente and Kenneth Pacheco.

They were coached by John Collings, Beau Carsey, Anthony Fieri and Jerry Yang. Their score keeper was Karen Fieri and team mom was Maryann Collings.

Cubs win AAA championship added by on
View all posts by Newsroom →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.