Cubs win AAA championship

FALLBROOK – Coach John Collings and the Cubs AAA won their little league championship for 2017. Their last league game (round robin) was May 24. The Cubs won 17-4 versus the Dodgers, 16-11 vs. the Padres and 9-4 vs. the Angels.

The players are Peyton Yang, Chris Flores, Grace Carsey, Kyle Collings, Kendahl Collings, Micah Walker, Chris Lomeli, Wyatt Fieri, Jaxson Jones, Adrian Suarez, Brody Puente and Kenneth Pacheco.

They were coached by John Collings, Beau Carsey, Anthony Fieri and Jerry Yang. Their score keeper was Karen Fieri and team mom was Maryann Collings.