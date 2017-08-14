Don’t Tell My Wife Stables’ Bombardeo makes winning debut

The 2-year-old colt Bombardeo made a winning debut for trainer Keith Desormeaux in the third race Aug. 2 at Del Mar when he captured a five-furlong maiden allowance dash on the turf in front-running fashion.

Bombardeo had been touting himself at the San Luis Rey Training Center in Bonsall with a series of impressive five-furlong workouts, including a

:59 2/5 clocking from the gate July 15.

Handicappers took notice of Bombardeo’s work tab and made him the 9-5 favorite in a field of eight. Bombardeo didn’t disappoint as he grabbed the early lead and maintained it to the wire under veteran jockey Martin Pedroza.

Bombardeo held off 20-1 longshot Restrainedvengence by three-quarters of a length while completing the five furlongs on a firm turf course in :57.89. Bombardeo paid $5.80 to win.

A Kentucky-bred son of Violence, Bombardeo is owned by Don’t Tell My Wife Stables and Monomoy Stables, LLC. Bombardeo was purchased as a yearling for $67,000 and made back $36,000 of that investment in his first career start.

Bombardeo was one of five horses from the San Luis Training Center to win a race during the third week of racing at Del Mar’s summer meeting. The others were Eckersley, Getoffmyback, Freddies Dream, and Banze No Oeste.

Eckersley, a 5-year-old horse trained by Scott Hansen, rallied from last to first to win the $66,782 seventh race Aug. 4. Ridden by Drayden Van Dyke in the 1 1/16-mile allowance test on the turf, Eckersley defeated Burnroundtheedges by 1 1/4 lengths in 1:41.46 and earned $37,200. Eckersley was the 5-2 second choice and paid $7.00.

Getoffmyback, Freddies Dream, and Banze No Oeste are all trained by Peter Miller.

The 4-year-old gelding Getoffmyback scored in the fourth race Aug. 5, winning a 5 1/2-furlong sprint for horses entered for a claiming tag of $16,000 or $14,000. Flavien Prat rode Getoffmyback, who defeated Have Some Pride by a half-length in 1:05.24.

The runner-up in three of his previous four races, Getoffmyback was the 9-5 favorite and paid $4.60. Getoffmyback has two wins and a second in four tries at Del Mar.

Freddies Dream was made the heavy 3-5 favorite by bettors in the first race Aug. 6 and the 6-year-old gelding came through for his army of backers. Ridden by apprentice jockey Evin Roman in the one-mile allowance/optional claiming race, Freddies Dream charged from off the pace to take the lead in deep stretch and win going away.

It was the second straight victory for Freddies Dream, who returned $3.20. Freddies Dream had captured a $16,000 claiming race at Santa Anita in his previous outing July 1.

Brazilian-bred Banze No Oeste took the fourth race Aug. 6 in a four-horse photo finish. Banze No Oeste won by a nose over Lindante, who took second by a nose over Buymeabond, who earned third by a head over Atomic Rule.

Jockey Kent Desormeaux rode Banze No Oeste in the one-mile turf race for runners entered for a claiming price of $25,000 or $22,500. A 6-year-old gelding, Banze No Oeste paid $13.00 after stopping the timer in 1:36.08.

Horses based at the San Luis Rey Training Center have collected 15 victories at Del Mar through the first 15 days of racing at the summer meeting, which continues through Sept. 4, Labor Day.



