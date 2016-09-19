Dues named MAC Defensive Player of the Week

MUNCIE, IND. – Ball State University senior goalkeeper Jordan Dues, a native of Fallbrook, was named the Mid-American Conference’s Defensive Player of the Week for her performances in the team’s field hockey games Sept. 2 and 3. The conference announced the honor on Sept. 7.

Dues has played every minute in the cage through Ball State’s first four games and has limited the opposition to two goals in all four games.

In the Cardinals’ 2-1 overtime win over Brown, Dues had three saves. The only goal she allowed was a perfectly placed penalty stroke in the last minute of the first half.

In the Cardinals’ tough 1-0 loss to Richmond, Dues had five saves on the day. The lone goal came from the left of the circle. Dues had a .800 save percentage in the two games.

“Jordan was a strong presence in the back and a leader in our

defensive unit,” said Ball St. coach Christy Longacre. “She was able to fend off some great shots and attacking pressure by both Brown and Richmond, who both have a lot of talent in their midfield and forward lines.”