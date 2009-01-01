Fallbrook BMX racer wins ABA Race of Champions, National #1

FALLBROOK- 2008 was a very special year for local bicycle motocross (BMX) racer, Chad Sinclair, and culminated with the championship win at the American Bicycle Association BMX Race of Champions.

Chad had loved riding his bicycle all of his life, but four years ago he became hooked on riding BMX at the Lake Perris, CA track. He spent many nights and weekends making the trek from Fallbrook to Lake Perris. His love of BMX grew, and his passion for winning increased. A broken wrist at the beginning of 2007 sidelined Chad for much of the 2007 season. Finally, he competed in his first National Championship race in Orange County in October of 2007. He finished second and was invited to the 2007 Race of Champions in Tulsa, OK. The Race of Champions is an invitation-only race for the “best of the best” riders in all of BMX.

His first trip to Tulsa ended abruptly in the main event in a tremendous crash in the first turn, which resulted in a concussion. He vowed then to work hard in 2008 to return and win that race.

Starting in 2008, Chad went to the Lake Perris Nationals in Perris, CA. He won his first National Championship race. He attended three other National races in 2008 and won two more titles, finishing second at the others. With those wins, Chad was again invited to the 2008 Race of Champions in Tulsa. This time he had his eyes set on the prize!

Chad qualified through his qualifiers, quarter-finals, and semi-finals to make it into the Main Event in the Race of Champions. The field of eight riders were all Nationals Champions themselves. When the gate dropped Chad quickly jumped into the lead position and never looked back. He crossed the finish line in first place and had won the race that ended so devastatingly the year prior. Chad Sinclair was the 2008 ABA BMX 17-18 Year-Old Men’s Race of Champions National Champion.

By winning that race he earned the right to wear the #1 plate for the 2009 season. Chad also took third place in the 17-18 Year-Old Intermediate Grand Nationals Race and received a trophy that stands over five feet tall.

Chad Sinclair is sponsored by Fallbrook Sports, 3-Dimensional Clothing, and Triple Threat Racing.