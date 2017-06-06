Fallbrook High baseball team drops home finale to Ramona

Natalie Weber

Writer Intern

Fallbrook High’s varsity baseball team played its final home game May 17 against Ramona High School, which prevailed 8-2.

It was also Senior Night and the team’s two graduating seniors, Kobe Stallings and Max Sherman, were celebrated in a brief pre-game ceremony.

A strong athlete in multiple sports, Stallings will be attending La Sierra University, where he will play on the basketball team. Sherman will be attending Cal Baptist University in the fall.

After the Senior Night festivities, the Warriors played ball. The first inning was a bit of a rocky start as Ramona, the top team in the league, scored five runs, which meant Fallbrook was playing catch-up the rest of the game.

The Fallbrook boys didn’t lose heart, though. They brought in a run in the first inning and another in the sixth. On defense, the Warriors played a pretty clean game in which sophomore pitcher Harrison Brown recorded four strikeouts.

The seniors had a good last home game as Sherman fielded five Ramona hits in right field, and Stallings made three great catches in center field and hit a line drive down the third base line for a double. Stallings had three hits in four at bats.

With the Ramona game closing out Fallbrook’s 2017 season, the younger players are already looking ahead to next year. Junior pitcher/outfielder Collin Hoff, a varsity player since his freshman year, said, “I will miss the seniors because I have played with some of them since the fourth grade, but I am looking forward to being a senior and seeing the team work in this upcoming offseason so we compete in our division.”

As a team with seven freshmen on the roster, Fallbrook definitely has the means to be a league competitor in the coming years.

“There were a lot of younger players this season, which meant the team was a bit more inexperienced, but it was a learning season,” said junior catcher Michael Gross. “Next year, the expectations will be higher and we’ll be able to grow and develop in the next few years.”

To meet these higher standards, the boys will have to put in a lot of work during the offseason, but they don’t mind as it will bring them one step closer to their goal of a league title.

Hoff said a main focus for a lot of the boys will be “trying to get stronger” with more strength training.

“Our guys can put themselves into the best possible position to succeed,” said Hoff.

With such dedicated players and a young team with a lot of potential, Fallbrook baseball is working toward a very bright future.