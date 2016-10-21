Fallbrook High boys place third in Valley League cross country cluster

The North County Conference has replaced cross country dual meets with two league cluster meets in which all of the league’s schools participate.

The first Valley League cluster meet was held Sept. 30 on the Guajome Park course and Fallbrook High School’s boys team placed third.

“Varsity did very well in my estimations,” said Fallbrook head coach Marco Arias. “I think the whole team and every single individual ran really well.”

Cross country team scores are derived by adding the positions of a team’s first five finishers; the sixth and seventh runners are not scored but can add points to other teams. San Pasqual won the meet with a score of 21 points. Valley Center had 43 points, and Fallbrook accumulated 73 points.

“I’m encouraged,” said Arias. “It wasn’t expected.”

The realignment of the North County Conference added San Pasqual and Escondido to the Valley League while removing Mission Vista, Oceanside, and Orange Glen.

Fallbrook’s first finisher was senior Chris Larson, who had a time of 17:18 on the 3.0-mile course and finished ninth overall.

“If he keeps that up he will definitely be in the top 10,” said Arias. “I think he can actually make it into the top five.”

A time of 17:44 gave junior David Armet 12th place.

“I think he can move into that top 10,” said Arias of Armet.

Arias placed freshman Joshua Hernandez in the varsity race. Hernandez finished third among the Fallbrook runners and 13th overall with a time of 17:47.

“Joshua Hernandez has really been the surprise of the season,” said Arias. “He’s just coming along, maturing, and really understanding running.”

The 18th finisher was senior Dylan Howell, whose time was 18:16.

“We’re still trying to get him back to where he ended his last cross country season,” said Arias of Howell.

Fallbrook senior James Hanlon had a time of 18:29 for 21st place.

“He had a great race,” Arias said.

The first Warrior across the finish line in the junior varsity race was freshman Ricardo Martinez, who placed 23rd overall with a time of 20:11.

“It was a good first step for us,” said Arias of his JV squad. “Once we put it all together I want to see where we stack up.”