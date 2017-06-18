Fallbrook High JROTC fitness team places fifth in the nation

FALLBROOK – The MCJROTC physical fitness team from Fallbrook High School placed fifth in the nation at the National Youth Physical Fitness Championships held May 19-20 at Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego.

The Fallbrook High squad had earned a trip to the national finals when it placed first in the Regional District 4 competition. Making its debut in the championships in its debut year, the Fallbrook team faced tough competition from schools that have been competing in the MCJROTC program for years.

“A solid effort was given by all the young men,” said Lt. Col. William L. Wade, USMC (Ret). Wade added that next year Fallbrook will bring both male and female teams to the competition.