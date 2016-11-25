Fallbrook High’s Isaac wins Valley League singles championship

Fallbrook High School sophomore Imogen Isaac won the singles championship of the Valley League individual tennis tournament held Oct. 31 through Nov. 3 at San Pasqual High School.

Isaac only lost six games during her eight sets and won five of those sets by 6-0 scores, and she won at least one 6-0 set in each of her four matches.

“Very dominant performance,” said Fallbrook coach Bill Lenaway of Isaac’s tournament play.

The league tournament consisted of 24 singles players and 24 doubles entries with the top eight seeds in each competition receiving a first-round bye. That format allows four singles teams and four doubles tandems from each school in a six-team league, although the Valley League only has five schools this year. Fallbrook only had enough players for four singles entries and three doubles teams.

“It went about as expected,” said Lenaway.

Isaac, who did not lose a set in league play this year, was given the No. 1 seed. Valley Center senior Brooke Clark was seeded second, San Pasqual junior Cali Smith was given the third seed, San Pasqual sophomore Karen Nguyen received the fourth seed, and Fallbrook sophomore Makena Larson was seeded fifth.

Although senior Nicole Gonzalez concluded her high school career with a loss in the first round, she took San Pasqual’s Jasmine Mitchell to three sets. Mitchell prevailed 6-2 in the first set, but Gonzalez obtained a 6-3 victory in the second set. Mitchell’s 6-1 victory in the third set advanced her to the round of 16 and eliminated Gonzalez. Fallbrook freshman Nicole Dulin lost 6-0 and 6-1 sets to Ramona junior Brianne McDonald in that first-round match.

Isaac began play in the round of 16 and obtained a 6-2, 6-0 victory over Escondido senior Shannon Walsh. Isaac’s quarterfinal match against San Pasqual freshman Delaney Esselman, who was seeded eighth, ended as a 6-2, 6-0 victory for Isaac. Isaac defeated Nguyen in 6-0 and 6-0 sets to set up a final against Smith, who had defeated Clark in the semifinals. Isaac followed a 6-2 win over Smith in the first set with a 6-0 victory to secure the league championship.

Last year Isaac played doubles during the league tournament. Isaac and Megan Lowry lost in the semifinals to Fallbrook teammates Raquelle Rogers and Maddie Young but won the third-place match.

Isaac was unseeded in the CIF tournament Nov. 7-12 at the Barnes Tennis Center in San Diego. She lost a 6-2, 6-2 match to Canyon Crest junior Charlotte Alexander in the first round.

Larson faced Escondido senior Odelia Ha in the round of 16 and won 6-2 and 6-3 sets. Larson lost her quarterfinal match against Nguyen. Five Valley League singles players and five Valley League doubles teams earned entry into the CIF tournament, and the quarterfinals losers played for the fifth-place berth. Esselman defeated Larson in the first consolation round and then defeated Ramona junior Renee Hogervorst in the fifth-place match to give Esselman the CIF singles slot.

Larson and 2015 senior Jaylene Romero had reached the 2015 Valley League doubles quarterfinals.

The doubles team of junior Frankie Billmeier and sophomore Diana Martinez was the only other Fallbrook entry to advance past the first round. They won a 6-1, 6-0 first-round match against their Valley Center opponents to earn a round of 16 match against third-seeded Ramona seniors Jamie Roe and Kaley Sapper, who captured 6-0 and 6-3 sets against their Fallbrook counterparts.

The Fallbrook duo of junior Ashley Tanner and sophomore Jezebel Quinones lost their first-round match to the Ramona team of junior Ashley Cortez and senior Sarah Drown in 6-1 and 6-0 sets.

The Fallbrook doubles team of Jackie Cardona and Marina Gracia lost 6-0 and 6-1 sets in the first round against Escondido seniors Maribel Cano and Juanita Vega.

Billmeier and Katie Regotti won one match in the 2015 tournament before a round of 16 loss in three sets to Mandi Malich and Sierra Sisler of Valley Center, who took fifth place in this year’s tournament. Tanner played singles in the 2015 league tournament but lost a pair of 6-0 sets to Clark in her only match.

“The doubles was kind of as you would have expected it to go,” said Lenaway. “We didn’t spend very long in that draw.”

Isaac was on the Fallbrook varsity last year, Larson split time between the varsity and the junior varsity, and Tanner and Billmeier were junior varsity players during the 2015 dual match season and made their varsity debuts at the league tournament.

This year’s Fallbrook team had a 2-14 record in dual matches, including a 16-2 loss to La Jolla in the first round of the CIF Division I playoffs. The Warriors were winless in eight Valley League dual matches.