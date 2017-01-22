Share on Facebook Follow on Facebook Add to Google+ Connect on Linked in Subscribe by Email Print This Post Newly installed president Ardis Zander welcomes members of the Fallbrook Niners to their new home at Pala Mesa, where they will play nine holes each week on Thursday mornings. From left are, front row, Patti Waterman, Christie West, Joyce Wyllie, and Tina Lee; second row, Susie Shea, Maureen Mitzner, Sue Minton, and Monica Newkirchen; third row, Shiela Letts, Linda Davenport, Shelly Krogh, and Francia Sweet; back row, Connie Waugh, BJ Nunn and Ardis Zander. At the Fallbrook Niners Christmas Party celebration at Pala Mesa, outgoing president Sue Thorne, right, presents BJ Nunn with the 2016 Club Championship trophy. For more information about joining the Niners, email [email protected] Fallbrook Niners gain new members added by Newsroom on January 22, 2017 View all posts by Newsroom → Leave a Reply Cancel Reply Your email address will not be published.