Fallbrook Pop Warner awarded Neighborhood Reinvestment Program grant

Fallbrook Pop Warner Football League, Inc., will receive a $2,500 Neighborhood Reinvestment Program grant from the County of San Diego.

A 5-0 San Diego County Board of Supervisors vote March 14 allocated the funding for the organization’s purchase of safety mats, training equipment, and team uniforms.

“I am a huge supporter of youth sports programs and the life lessons they teach,” said Supervisor Bill Horn, who recommended the grant funding from his District Five Neighborhood Reinvestment Program budget. “Kids stay physically active, build friendships, learn leadership skills, commitment, hard work, and they have to put down their cell phones to participate. This $2,500 grant to Fallbrook Pop Warner for safety mats, training equipment, and team uniforms is an investment in our future.”

The Neighborhood Reinvestment Program is intended to provide grants to non-profit organizations for the furtherance of public purposes at the regional and community levels.

In addition to non-profit organizations, county supervisors can also fund schools and fire departments, and supervisors can also use money from their budgets to supplement other county funding for specific county projects such as parks, roads, and libraries.

Each county supervisor recommends the allocation of his or her Neighborhood Reinvestment Program funds, although those allocations must be approved by a majority of the board.