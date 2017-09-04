Fallbrook Pop Warner celebrates third annual Avo-Quado

Mitey Mite players Carter Sanchez, left, and Ramese Rivera chest bump after Rivera’s touchdown run. Photo by: Laura Cherevchenko

FALLBROOK – Fallbrook Pop Warner presented the third annual Avo-Quado Aug. 19 at Fallbrook High School.

The Avo-Quado name comes from combining Avocado, the fruit that represents Fallbrook, and Quad, which represents the four associations that participate in the event.

The Fallbrook Pop Warner teams squared off with the SCYF Tritons, Escondido Wild Wolves/Escondido Fighting Wolves, Tierrasanta Cougars and the Chino Colts. The teams played three scrimmages each to get ready for the official start of the season, which kicked off Aug. 26.

All levels of Pop Warner played, from the littlest flag players up to the JV teams. Fallbrook Pop Warner had several local vendors and restaurants at the event as well, including Firehouse Que & Brew, Grocery Outlet, and Trupiano’s Italian Bistro.

It was a great day for the community to come support the younger side of Fallbrook football, and Pop Warner appreciated all the support.

To follow the Pop Warner season or to learn more about Fallbrook Pop Warner visit: http://tshq.bluesombrero.com/Default.aspx?tabid=1479677.

    Mitey Mite player Kendahl Collings, right, dives for the quarterback.  Photo by: Laura Cherevchenko

    The Jr. Pee Wee defense is ready for whatever the Chino offense brings. Photo by: Tanielle Wilson

    Junior varsity player Josh McBroom, left, rolls out to pass while Degan Cerulli blocks his opponent. Photo by: Nicole Benitez

    The Junior varisity team gets ready to battle the Tierrasanta squad at the line of scrimmage. Photo by: Lisa Dudley

    PeeWee player Rivera (No. 10) takes down the quarterback while Ritchie (No. 57) and McCarthy (No. 52) assist. Photo by: Nicole Benitez

    “Tank” Benitez (No. 55) gets ready to snap the ball to Kenneth Spring (No. 22) while Zurial Eatmon (No. 1) prepares for the play.  Photo by:  Nicole Benitez

    John Reynoso (No. 8) scores a touchdown for the PeeWee team. Photo by:  Nicole Benitez

