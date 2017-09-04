Fallbrook Pop Warner celebrates third annual Avo-Quado

FALLBROOK – Fallbrook Pop Warner presented the third annual Avo-Quado Aug. 19 at Fallbrook High School.

The Avo-Quado name comes from combining Avocado, the fruit that represents Fallbrook, and Quad, which represents the four associations that participate in the event.

The Fallbrook Pop Warner teams squared off with the SCYF Tritons, Escondido Wild Wolves/Escondido Fighting Wolves, Tierrasanta Cougars and the Chino Colts. The teams played three scrimmages each to get ready for the official start of the season, which kicked off Aug. 26.

All levels of Pop Warner played, from the littlest flag players up to the JV teams. Fallbrook Pop Warner had several local vendors and restaurants at the event as well, including Firehouse Que & Brew, Grocery Outlet, and Trupiano’s Italian Bistro.

It was a great day for the community to come support the younger side of Fallbrook football, and Pop Warner appreciated all the support.