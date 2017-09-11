Fallbrook Pop Warner introduces players, cheerleaders

Flag Force team members, bottom row left to right, are: Miles Davis, Abell Navarro, Kenneth Mose, JC Russell, Dominick Blackman, Ace Navarro and Titus Hansen; middle row Gabriel Brooks, Austin Miller, Rhett Tomey, Saul Aguilar, Colton Haughey, Gordy Hansen, Jared Reath, and Luke Dudley; top row coaches Robert Ysais, Joey Navarro and Rich Reath.

FALLBROOK – Fallbrook Pop Warner would like to introduce its 2017 league of football players and cheerleaders.

Fallbrook Pop Warner has five divisions this year totaling six teams. Flag is the youngest team with kids age five to seven and there are two teams of non-tackle flag players this year.

Next is the Mitey Mites (non-competitive) for children age seven to nine who enjoy tackle football. Junior Pee Wee is the first time players age eight to 11 get to enjoy truly competitive tackle football. Next is the Pee Wee division for players age nine to 12.  Rounding out the league is the Junior Varsity team for players age 10 to 13.

Everyone is invited to see the players introduced at Fallbrook High’s Pop Warner night Friday, Sept. 8, or watch the kids play some football Saturday, Sept. 9 at Fallbrook High School.

To follow the Pop Warner season or to learn more about Fallbrook Pop Warner visit: http://tshq.bluesombrero.com/Default.aspx?tabid=1479677.

    Junior Pee Wee team members, front row left to right, are: Sam Bruton, Nehhemiah Brunson, Nicolas Brockson, Christian Villicana, Luke O’Brien, Logan Christman, Austin Ward, Carlos Ramirez, Rico Burley, Jr., and Damien Votaw; second row Nasir Agramonte, Angel Rocha, Jacob Dabney, Avery Wilson, Fernando Romero, Kyle Collings, Nathan Moss, Jack Brakebill, Christopher Bausch, Ryder Cerulli and Jayden Peet; top row coaches Thomas McSheehy, Ivan Sosa, Marc Brakebill, Stefan Ramirez, Jaso Peet, Chris Ward, Rico Burley, Austin Moss and Shawn Perry.

    Flag Guard Team members, bottom row left to right, are: Michael Priester, Colton Altar, Jakob Boomgard, Aiden Christman, Peyton Haider, and Ethan Bumcrot; middle row Damian Alvarez, Jeremiah Anderson, John Nolan, Alexander Bermudez, Carlos Guerrero, Elijah Bruton and Juan Tomas; top row coaches Haider and Bumcrot.

    Mitey Mites team members, top row right to left, are Jason Yanez (#24), Brenna Baush (#4), Roco Burley (#34), Seth Stanley (#10), Kendahl Collings (#5), Lincoln Brunson (#6), Jameson Haughey (#12), Ramese Ramirez (#13), Thomas Reynoso (#21), Victor Falcon (#1) and Talan Ewing (#7). Bottom row right to left: Carter Sanchez (#55), Blake Robinson (#56), Kane Ewing (#30), Nico Cherevchenko (#8), Lucas Uresti (#16), Henry Jones (#14), Harrison Jones (#26), Scott Frank (#37), Tristan Ballis (#22), Enrique Quezada (#11) and Vince Mendez (#27). Not pictured: Kannon Craig (#84) and Diego Muro (#99)

    Pee Wee cheer squad members and Pee Wee team members, front row left to right, are: Payton Walker, Kaylee Sumerall, Hazel Rodriguez, Jasmine Uresti, Aundrea Prefontaine, and Delilah Neal; second row: Kacey Sanchez, Catherine Preister, Sawyer Jones, Harley Benitez, Kailey Peet, Chloe McBroom, Emily Weber, and Devon Davis; third row: John Uresti, Kyle Huffman, Erik Spring, Kenneth Spring, Brandon Puente, Ian Ritchie, Joseph Falcon, David Villalobos, Caleb Sumerall, Tank Benitez, and Jacob Zaragoza; fourth row: George Aguilar, Zuriel Eatmon, Trent Jones, John Reynoso, Jayden Martin, James Jones III, Preston McCarthy, Sean Brady, Rudy Domingo, Lance Dailey, Caleb Neal and Patrick Rivera.

    Junior varsity team members, back row left to right, are coach Brett Pack, Ryo Overs, coach Jonathan Overs, Kaleb Collings, coach Scott Grantham, Josh McBroom, Greg Sanchez, Joshua Waters, coach Bruce Best, Mitchell Baker, Anthony Thomas, coach Tony Thomas, Trent Pack, coach Ronnie McAlexander, Tyler Dudley, David Dudley, and coach David Dudley; front row: Sam Topasna, Degan Cerulli, Johnny Downey, Aiden Hallett, Gabriel Magallanes, Marco Arias, Omar Sanchez, Oscar Rivera, Samuel Grantham, and head coach: Floyd Dudley. Missing from the picture: Jayms McAlexander, Luis Lopez

