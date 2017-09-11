Fallbrook Pop Warner introduces players, cheerleaders

FALLBROOK – Fallbrook Pop Warner would like to introduce its 2017 league of football players and cheerleaders.

Fallbrook Pop Warner has five divisions this year totaling six teams. Flag is the youngest team with kids age five to seven and there are two teams of non-tackle flag players this year.

Next is the Mitey Mites (non-competitive) for children age seven to nine who enjoy tackle football. Junior Pee Wee is the first time players age eight to 11 get to enjoy truly competitive tackle football. Next is the Pee Wee division for players age nine to 12. Rounding out the league is the Junior Varsity team for players age 10 to 13.

Everyone is invited to see the players introduced at Fallbrook High’s Pop Warner night Friday, Sept. 8, or watch the kids play some football Saturday, Sept. 9 at Fallbrook High School.