Fallbrook Senior Softball League seeks players for fall season

FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Senior Softball League is now accepting new and returning players for the 2017 fall season.

The season begins around Sept. 11 and will run through Dec. 1. The Fallbrook Senior Softball League accepts adults age 50 plus.

Registration fees are due by Aug. 30, and the draft is scheduled for Sept. 6. After the draft, players will be contacted by the team managers.

Games begin 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday, with each team playing two games per week. Games are played on field No. 2 at Ingold Sports Park, 2551 Olive Hill Road, in Fallbrook.

League fees are $80 per player and include two shirts and a hat.

For new and returning players, information about tryouts, practice sessions and registration forms is available by calling Chuck Mattes at (760) 751-8389 or visiting www.fallbrookseniorsoftball.org.