Vineyard Golf Club, Escondido

Nov. 15, 2016

Two Man Scramble

Flight A Winners

Rick Cosca & Alan Garrett 68

Wayne King & Greg Vaughn 70

Flight B Winners

Ian Plant & Bert Cappai 80

Robert Kelly & Bob Stout 83 (card-off)

The Fallbrook Seniors Golf Group is for men over the age of 50 who like to play different courses on a weekly basis (Tuesdays). For more information, contact Ed Erzen at (760) 728-3960.