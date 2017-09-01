Fallbrook Tennis Club hosts junior tournament

FALLBROOK – The 33rd annual Fallbrook fall junior satellite tennis tournament will be held Sept. 8-10. The event is sanctioned by both the United States Tennis Association and the Southern California Tennis Association, and hosted by the Fallbrook Tennis Club.

The competition includes singles and doubles for boys and girls ages 10-18 and mixed doubles for ages 12 -18. All players must have current USTA memberships.

Online registration is available at www.USTA.com , using tournament ID No. 651863217. The deadline for entry is Sept. 4.

Spectators are welcome to attend. For more information, call the Fallbrook Tennis Club at (760) 728-1100.