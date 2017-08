FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Women Golfers held their annual club championship tournament May 30, June 6, and June 27 at the Golf Club of California. After round three, with a cumulative score of 249, Fran White became the club champion for 2017.

Winners in their respective flights are as follows:

Championship Flight

Fran White 249

Senior Flight

Sue Reed 275

Gross/Net Flight

Peg King Low Gross 297

Megan Phillips Low Net 225