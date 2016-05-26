Fallbrook’s Riptide takes second in Oceanside softball tournament

Fallbrook's 10U Riptide took second place in an Oceanside softball tournament. Pitcher Jillian Leach had 56 strikeouts over a four game weekend, including 18 in one 6 inning game. Riptide also took first place in the Fallbrook girls softball end of season tournament on April 30. Bottom row: Meadow Lerche, Taylor Sanchez, Sofia Staricka; top row, Kenadie Katje, head coach Bill Leach, Kacey Sanchez, assistant coach Jocelyn Leach, Audrey Wilson, assistant coach Nikki Goss-Sanchez, Natalie Robinson, Kassidy Katje, Kelsey Wetegrove, and Jillian Leach.
2 Responses to "Fallbrook’s Riptide takes second in Oceanside softball tournament"

  1. Samantha   October 20, 2016 at 4:27 pm

    Great job

  2. Cowbella   November 30, 2017 at 5:25 pm

    Yeah! Kenadie, you go girl!

