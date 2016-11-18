FHS Field hockey celebrates their seniors with a win against Valley Center

Natalie Weber

Writer/Intern

The season is drawing to a close for Fallbrook High School’s varsity field hockey team. On Nov. 7, the girls played their final league home game against Valley Center High School and left with a 2-1 victory. The game was a close one; by the end of the first half, Fallbrook was down 0-1.

The girls rallied in the second half to hold Valley Center and score some goals of their own. Early in the half, freshman Erin Murray scored against Valley Center’s goalie and soon after, senior Yuliana Sanchez scored the second, game-winning goal.

The FHS field hockey team is now tied for second in their league with an overall record of 3 wins, 15 losses and 1 tie. This spot puts the team in good standing for the fast-approaching CIF playoffs, where the girls hope to win a title. Varsity senior and co-captain Grace Schmutz commented that, after the win, “Our whole team was ecstatic and super pumped for CIF.”

Varsity junior Ashlie Lackey said of her team, “Based on our previous games, I think our team’s strength will be making quick transfers from our mid line to our forwards, allowing us to have more opportunities to score as we head to CIF.” The passion and talent this team has is sure to take them far in the playoffs.

Before playing their last home game, the field hockey team celebrated their seven graduating seniors, Samantha Chavez, April Paulson, Gina Ready, Cassandra Roberge, Yuliana Sanchez, Grace Schmutz, and Lauryn Scrape, with Senior Night ceremonies. Each senior was honored as they walked across the field with their families and shared memories of past seasons and goals after high school.

Schmutz, who will be attending Boise State University, described the night as, “…bittersweet because I’m excited for the future, but, at the same time, I’m sad that field hockey has come to an end.”

Senior and co-captain April Paulson will be going on to Bellarmine University in Kentucky to play field hockey at the collegiate level. Paulson shared her experiences with the sport and what they have meant to her: “From playing field hockey, I have learned to fight through adversity, work with others, and maximize my potential. I will miss my teammates and coaches at Fallbrook High School, but I look forward to taking my game to the next level.”

Each of these girls definitely has a bright future ahead and lifelong friends amongst the team. Those players who are not graduating also have a promising season ahead next year under new coach Melissa Maultsby who, as Schmutz stated, “…emphasized the importance of teamwork and showed us just how special these field hockey friendships are. We have her to thank for our accomplishments this season.”