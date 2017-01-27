FHS softball offers clinic for younger girls

FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook High School varsity softball program has a Youth Softball Clinic coming up on Sunday, Feb. 5 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

This is an opportunity for girls in grades K through 8th grade to be taught the fundamentals of hitting, throwing, fielding and base running from the high school coaches and players. The clinic will take place at the varsity softball field.

Participants who register by Jan. 30 will receive a discount and a t-shirt. They are asked to arrive by 10:45 bringing water and a snack.

For registration forms, reservations and questions, email Coach Ken Pilbin at [email protected] . Mail check to Warrior Softball, 3652 Lake Park Road, Fallbrook, CA 92028.