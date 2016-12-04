First-round playoff loss ends Warriors’ water polo season

The Fallbrook High School boys water polo team saw its season come to an end Nov. 8 when the Warriors lost an 8-5 match to University City in the first round of the CIF Division I playoffs.

“We had lots of opportunities to score,” said Fallbrook coach Bill Richardson. “We weren’t able to finish.”

The Centurions had a 4-2 halftime lead and were ahead by a 6-3 margin after three quarters. The score was 8-4 before Fallbrook scored the final goal with approximately 30 seconds remaining in the game

“The defense was pretty solid, but our offense is just not there yet,” Richardson said.

Fallbrook had been given the ninth seed in the Division I playoffs and University City was seeded eighth, which made the Centurions the home team for the playoff game played at UCSD’s Canyonview Pool.

The playoff loss finalized Fallbrook’s season record at 11-19, including a 4-1 Valley League mark which gave the Warriors second place in the standings.

“It was a really competitive league this year,” said Richardson. “We’re happy to get second place. We’re proud to be able to get second and hoping for better next year.”

The 7-17 record outside of league play and the playoff match includes both tournaments and scheduled dual contests.

“I’m not going to lie,” said Richardson. “It’s disappointing.”

Richardson sought a tough pre-league schedule to prepare his players for league and CIF tournament play.

“We played a really competitive schedule,” Richardson said. “We’re not scheduling for wins. We’re playing to get better.”

Fallbrook’s 2016 roster included 13 first-year varsity players, several of whom were on the 2015 junior varsity squad as juniors. This year the Warriors had nine seniors, and only two of them were starters.

“The majority of the quarters played came from the underclass,” Richardson said.