Foli, Heimback and Thomas earn Scholar-Athlete honors

SAN MARCOS – Participants in the recently concluded 2016 Palomar College fall season of sports produced 70 Pacific Coast Athletic Conference Scholar-Athlete honors, including three Fallbrook High School graduates. They are Elijah Foli in men’s water polo, and Jordann Heimback and Emma Thomas in women’s water polo.

Qualifications for the award includes active participation on an in-season team, successful completion of 12 or more semester units and a 3.0 (B equivalent) grade point average.

The honored students include 14 members of the Comet football team; 10 members of the men’s water polo team; eight men’s soccer players; seven members each of the women’s water polo team, wrestling team and cheerleading squad; five women’s soccer players; four members each of the men’s cross country and women’s volleyball teams; and two women’s golfers.

Six Comet athletes achieved perfect 4.0 (straight-A) grade point averages for the semester, including Foli. No fewer than 24 additional fall-sport athletes achieved grade point averages of 3.5 or higher.