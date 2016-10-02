Four Warrior runners medal at Laguna Hills invite

The top 40 finishers in each race at the Laguna Hills Cross-Country Invitational meet received medals, and four of the 14 Fallbrook High School boys who ran in the Sept. 10 meet were among the medalists.

“They did well,” said Fallbrook coach Marco Arias.

Two of the Fallbrook medalists achieved their positions in the freshmen race. Joshua Hernandez finished tenth with a time of 17:48 on the 5,000-meter (3.1-mile) course and Michael Lopez had a time of 18:44 for 30th place.

“I was very pleased as far as where they came in,” said Arias. “They’re doing well as far as their individual development.”

If a team has at least five runners in a race the individual positions are added to determine the team score. Fallbrook had five freshmen boys in the Laguna Hills Cross-Country Invitational meet and placed 15th among the 18 full teams.

“We had some very good performances,” said Arias.

Ian Whadford contributed to the freshman team score with a time of 20:58 for 117th place, Sam Larson completed the course in 21:37 for 131st place, and Damien Medrano finished 145th with a time of 22:03.

“They performed very well as far as freshmen,” said Arias. “I was pretty encouraged by them.”

Neither of the two Fallbrook sophomores medaled. Carlos Mejia was the Warriors’ faster sophomore with a time of 19:05, which was worth 86th place.

The three junior boys wearing Fallbrook uniforms were led by David Armet, whose time of 17:26 gave him 28th place and a medal.

Dylan Howell took the ACT college entrance examination Sept. 10 and missed the Laguna Hills race, but Chris Larson provided Fallbrook with a medalist in the senior race by finishing 25th and leading all Fallbrook runners with a time of 17:01. James Hanlon was the second of the four Fallbrook seniors to finish, posting a time of 18:59 for 74th place.