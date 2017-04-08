Girls swim team 2-2 in pre-league meets

Fallbrook High School’s girls swim team concluded the pre-league portion of the Warriors’ season with a 2-2 record.

“Now the fun begins,” said Fallbrook coach Sean Redmond. “Hopefully we’re ready. They’ve been putting the work in, and now is the time where it all counts.”

The Warriors’ first team victory of the season was the March 10 home meet. The 117-47 win over Oceanside included the Pirates taking first-place points in the 50-yard freestyle but Fallbrook having the fastest time in the other 10 events. Caitlyn Batty, Gabby Vazzana, Natalie Wood, and Amelia Thomas won the 200-yard medley relay.

Thomas won the 200-yard individual medley and 100-yard freestyle races and would end the day with four victories as the anchor of the 200-yard freestyle relay team which also included Madalyn Johnson, Wood, and Batty.

Johnson had the fastest 200-yard freestyle time, Sarah Draves was the 100-yard butterfly winner, Ella Hearn finished first in the 500-yard freestyle, Batty took first place in the 100-yard backstroke, and Vazzana was the 100-yard breaststroke winner. Fallbrook’s winning 400-yard freestyle relay team consisted of Eva Richardson, Ava Poole, Kendra Donoghue, and Johnson.

Fallbrook hosted Escondido Charter for a March 17 meet which ended as a 107-62 Warriors victory. Fallbrook had first-place points in eight of the 11 events.

Batty, Donoghue, Thomas, and Johnson won the 200-yard medley relay. Thomas won both the 200-yard freestyle and the 100-yard backstroke individual races. Johnson had the fastest 50-yard freestyle time. Wood won the 100-yard butterfly. Batty defeated the other 100-yard freestyle competitors. Hearn, Donoghue, Summer Van Haeren, and Batty were the 200-yard freestyle relay winners. Vanessa Dalton, Aly Diogo, Batty, and Thomas prevailed in the 400-yard freestyle relay.

The Warriors took first place in only one event March 21 when Carlsbad returned from the Warriors’ pool with a 139-46 victory. Thomas had a winning time of 55.48 seconds in the 100-yard freestyle, which is an automatic qualifying mark for the CIF meet.