Golf Club of California partners with Boys & Girls Clubs of North County

FALLBROOK – As part of a quarterly campaign, the Golf Club of California presented the Boys & Girls Clubs of North County with a check for $585.

Touchstone Golf Foundation partners with the Golf Club of California to provide volunteers at tournaments to help them raise money for local charities. This year, the Boys & Girls Clubs of North County was selected by the Club general manager and volunteers as the local charity of choice.

In addition to the quarterly checks, the Golf Club of California will partner with the Boys & Girls Clubs of North County to host a Charity Golf Tournament Friday, Oct. 6. Proceeds from the event will go directly to supporting the programs and services the Boys & Girls Clubs of North County provides to nearly 1,800 youth members.

The Charity Golf Tournament will feature a Las Vegas scramble format and include special guest golfers Willie Buchanon, formerly of the Green Bay Packers, and Pete Shaw and Hank Bauer, formerly of the San Diego Chargers.

Golfers are invited to contact Brian Astredo at [email protected] or sign up at the Golf Club of California.