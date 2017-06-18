Golfer Guy wins Valley League individual championship

The North County Conference boys golf tournament was held May 3 at the St. Mark’s Golf Club course in San Marcos and May 4 on the Twin Oaks course in San Marcos, and after 36 holes, Fallbrook senior Jake Guy and Valley Center senior Michael Cooper were tied for first among Valley League golfers with identical scores of 152.

Since both Guy and Cooper qualified as individuals for the CIF tournament May 16 and May 18 at the Admiral Baker course in San Diego, a decision was made that the golfer with the lower score on the first day of the CIF tournament would be declared the league individual champion.

The North County Conference tournament and the CIF tournament both used 18-hole rounds to score the golfers. Guy completed the Admiral Baker course with a first-day score of 74 and Cooper’s round involved 76 strokes, so Guy was proclaimed the Valley League individual champion.

“It’s a big thing for him,” said Fallbrook coach Steve Jorde. “It’s a great honor.”

During the North County Conference tournament, Guy had scores of 74 at St. Mark’s and 78 at Twin Oaks. Rounds of 78 and 82 shots gave Fallbrook junior Sebbi Winfield a 36-hole score of 160 and fifth place.

Team scores in high school golf are obtained by discarding the highest score of the school’s six golfers and adding the other five individual scores. Fallbrook’s team score of 868 for the two-day tournament placed second among Valley League schools behind Ramona, which also won the dual meet league championship.

“There was some wind on those days, but nothing real bad,” Jorde said.

The Warriors had a first-day score of 433 on the par-71 St. Mark’s course and the top five Fallbrook golfers had a cumulative score of 435 on the par-72 Twin Oaks course.

“The par-71, though, it’s a little bit harder golf course,” said Jorde.