Greeley attends Mickey Wright Invitational

FALLBROOK − Grace Greeley was one of the top 24 high school girls golfers in San Diego County to be invited to the Mickey Wright Invitational at the San Diego Country Club on Aug. 11. The invitational was in honor of Mickey Wright, a San Diegan LPGA golfer who is regarded as one of the top female golfers of all time.

Greeley, of Fallbrook, represented Mission Vista High School and is a junior. Competitors received nominations from their high school coaches, the San Diego Jr. Golf Association and the Pro/Kids First Tee organization.

Greeley shot a 18-hold round of 79, finishing tied for 10th and received a second place trophy for a foursome net game with two club members and a high school invitee with a score of 14-under.

The event, which included 18 holes of golf, awards dinner and guest speaker was hosted by the San Diego Country Club Women’s Golf Association.