Greeley receives Breitbard Certificate of Athletic Achievement

FALLBROOK – Grace Greeley of Fallbrook, a junior at Mission Vista High School, has received The Breitbard Certificate of Athletic Achievement from the San Diego Hall of Champions for finishing in sixth place in the 2016 All-Palomar League girls golf tournament.

The Breitbard Hall of Fame, established in 1953 by Robert Breitbard, honors athletes who have excelled athletically in San Diego or who are San Diegans who have achieved athletic performance elsewhere.

Greeley was a co-captain on the 2016 Mission Vista girls golf team finishing the season with the lowest differential on the team. She tied for 25th in CIFSDS championship finals.

This is the third year Grace has earned the All League First Team placement.