Harrison on water polo all-league first team, Curnow on second team

The Nov. 7 post-season meeting of the Valley League boys water polo coaches included the selection of all-league players, and two Fallbrook High School athletes were among the 14 competitors selected.

Declan Harrison was named to the Valley League first team. Tanner Curnow garnered second-team recognition.

“I felt good about the boys I got on all-league,” said Fallbrook coach Bill Richardson. “All of the teams had really good players. It was much more competitive this year than in the last couple of years.”

Fallbrook won the Valley League championship in both 2014 and 2015 and the Warriors were undefeated in their matches both of those years. This year’s 4-1 record, which reflects a loss to Valley Center, gave the Warriors second place while the Jaguars were undefeated in league competition. Fallbrook’s 11-19 overall season record includes a loss to University City in the first round of the CIF Division I playoffs.

Last year the 14 players on the all-league teams included six Warriors, four of whom were seniors. Harrison was Fallbrook’s only non-senior on the 2015 first team. Chase Norfolk was on last year’s second team, but this year he shared goalkeeping duties and also played as a driver so he did not have enough stature at either position to be recognized. Fallbrook’s five all-league players in 2014 consisted of four seniors and one junior.

Harrison and Curnow were both drivers for Fallbrook this year. Harrison played 109 quarters and led the team with 78 goals, 89 steals, and 49 ejections drawn. His 32 assists trailed team leader Matthew Kuhn by one.

“He was one of the top two or three players in the league this year, definitely our team leader,” said Richardson of Harrison.

Curnow played 105 quarters this year. His 54 goals and 45 steals placed second on the team in both categories, and he was third among Warriors players with 24 assists.

“Tanner definitely was an energetic player, always giving 110 percent,” Richardson said.