Hauck pleased with Fallbrook High’s girls cross country team

Tim Hauck has returned as Fallbrook High School’s girls cross-country coach, and after his current tenure commenced with practice, the Warriors began their season Sept. 10 at the Laguna Hills Cross-Country Invitational meet.

“It went real well,” said Hauck. “I was pleased with the performances. We’ve got a good solid team on the girls side.”

Hauck has coached both cross-country and track and field since joining the Fallbrook High School faculty in 1979. His brother, Marty, was the boys head cross-country coach before he had a fatal heart attack during practice in September 2007.

Tim Hauck, who teaches English at Fallbrook High School, stepped away from the cross-country program after the end of the 2007 season but returned in 2010. He also took 2015 off from coaching before replacing Troy Hamlin as the girls head coach this year.

“I love being out there with the kids and with the other coaches,” Hauck said. “This is my final year of teaching, so I wanted to do something I enjoy.”

Hauck ran cross-country and track at Mar Vista High School before graduating in 1974. The senior profiles in Mar Vista’s 1974 yearbook note that Hauck’s goal was to write the Great American Novel, and he plans to pursue that after retiring from the Fallbrook High School faculty.

“Thirty-eight years will be enough,” said Hauck of teaching.

Hauck did not run in college. He obtained his undergraduate degree at the University of California, San Diego, and a graduate degree from Stanford University.

Hamlin will continue with the program as an assistant coach for both the boys and girls teams. Marco Arias is the head boys coach, Bret Hasvold is the assistant boys coach, and Lisa Hasvold is the assistant girls coach.

“There’s a lot of experience,” said Hauck of the coaching staff.

The 16 girls who competed on the 3.0-mile Laguna Hills course are among the 22 members of the girls squad.

“It’s shaping out into a decent team,” Hauck said.

Two of those runners competed in the freshman race. The top 40 finishers in each race received medals, and Riley Barrios took the final medal with a time of 22:48.

“She looks like she’s going to be a pretty talented runner,” said Hauck. “We were pleased with her. She’s going to have to learn how to pace herself.”

Fallbrook’s other freshman girl at the meet, Maya Rink, placed 113th with a time of 26:00.

The Warriors’ five runners in the sophomore race were enough for a team score, and Fallbrook was 14th among the 15 schools which were able to field enough runners to be scored as a team. Jessica Wilbert was Fallbrook’s fastest sophomore with a 47th-place time of 21:49.

“She ran well,” said Hauck of Wilbert.

Six of the junior runners wore Fallbrook uniforms, and the Warriors placed 10th among the 15 full teams in the junior race. Gisselle Rivera, who had a time of 21:32 at last year’s Laguna Hills meet, recorded a time of 20:56 this year and finished 22nd. “She’s doing real well,” said Hauck of Rivera.

Desiree Jones, who has run track and field for the Warriors, made her cross-country debut and finished 54th in the junior race at 22:27. Katie Cummins completed the course in 24:36 for 83rd place.

Molly Cabello is a transfer from Paso Robles. Her time of 24:59 gave her 86th place in the junior race. “She’s got a good amount of talent,” said Hauck of Cabello.

Five of Fallbrook’s junior runners finished among the top 100 in the race. The 100th finisher was Angelica Uresti, who had a time of 26:49.

The Laguna Hills Cross-Country Invitational included three Fallbrook senior girls. Laura Romero had a time of 25:01 for 54th place, Anna Pirolo became the 61st finisher 25:59 after the race began, and Iyleen Mendez captured 65th place with a time of 27:02.

“It’s a great group,” Hauck said. “We’re excited about the season.”

The first Valley League cluster meet will be held Sept. 30 at Guajome Park. Fallbrook, Ramona, and Valley Center continue as Valley League members, but the realignment of the North County Conference has removed 2015 members Mission Vista, Oceanside, and Orange Glen while adding Escondido and San Pasqual.

“It will make the league a little tougher, but I think we’ll be competitive,” said Hauck.