Haveron selected as Senior Softball USA director of the year

Dan Haveron has been selected as the Senior Softball USA director of the year.

Haveron received notification of his award by mail during the last week of September. He will be recognized at the Senior Softball USA national convention Nov. 29 through Dec. 2 in Las Vegas.

“I’m just dumbfounded. I was just shocked and very excited and pleased that they selected me,” Haveron said.

Haveron noted that Senior Softball USA has more than 200 tournament directors nationwide. “It just was quite a surprise to me that they selected me,” he said. “I was kind of taken aback.”

Haveron is the director of many of Southern California’s tournaments including the Southern California Championships tournament and the North County Senior Softball Association tournament.

“That’s a real nice reward,” Haveron said of his director of the year honor.

Senior Softball USA was for players at least 50 years old when Haveron joined as a player 11 years ago, although it now has divisions for players 40 years or older. Haveron lived in Phoenix before retiring to Fallbrook 11 years ago and starting his senior softball career.

Seven years ago Haveron became a tournament director when the previous North County tournament director stepped down. “They had to have somebody to take over,” he said. “I just kind of stepped in and filled the void.”

Haveron had lived in Phoenix since he was in fourth grade. He graduated from Arizona State University and taught school in Phoenix before going into business for himself. He had a professional color photography laboratory and was also one of the founders of Phoenix National Bank.

“I haven’t been in any type of business or organization that has as many good people as senior softball has,” Haveron said.

Haveron plays in the Fallbrook Senior Softball League whose games are at Ingold Fields, and he is also the player-manager for the Top Gun tournament team. Haveron turned 75 on May 19 and is in the process of finalizing a 75-and-over team to play in the Winter World Championships tournament Nov. 17-22 in Phoenix.

Haveron did not play baseball in high school but was on the football and wrestling teams. He began playing softball when he was in his late 20s.

His Senior Softball USA roles make him active as a player, manager, and tournament director at the age of 75. “I’m just thankful for that,” he said.