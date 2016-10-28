A historic first: Afghanistan water polo athletes compete internationally

FALLBROOK – For the first time in history, Afghanistan Water Polo (AWP) athletes competed internationally at the 2016 Asian Beach Games held earlier this month in Da Nang, Vietnam.

Head coach Jeremy Piasecki, a former Fallbrook resident, reported that eight Afgan athletes represented Afghanistan Water Polo at the competition.

“The team has been vastly improving from the moment they set foot in Vietnam,” said Piasecki. “These players will take their experiences back to Afghanistan to share with their communities, inspiring other young athletes in the process.”

Piasecki, also a U.S. Marine, launched Afghanistan’s first water polo program eight years ago in a country that claimed only 12 pools nationwide. He spent months locating pools and recruiting from the few Afghan athletes who could swim before launching the program.

“I wanted to make my family, teammates and country proud,” said AWP athlete Ali Asghar Nazari. “I did that.”

The team’s performance, which included seven points scored against a fierce People’s Republic of China Team, was especially heartening for Scott Caruso, Director of International Relations for AWP.

“As I reflect on the journey from the introduction of a completely foreign sport to Afghans in 2008, to watching one of our newer athletes score Afghanistan’s first ever international goal, I couldn’t be prouder of everyone involved,” said Caruso. “It’s amazing how a group of likeminded people can change the course of history by working towards a singular goal.”